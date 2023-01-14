"I like to share my life and inspire people": Paola Mayfield talks about her marriage, her journey on 90 Day Fiancé, and more (Exclusive)

Paola Mayfield is one of the biggest reality TV stars to come out of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise since its debut season in 2014.

Her relationship with Russ Mayfield has been extensively documented in the hit TLC series and in the 2016 series spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Since their stint on the popular series, the couple have gone through several ups and downs.

The couple's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé was not all happy moments all the time as they had to manage their relationship with fans following their every move and having opinions about it all. Staying in close quarters during the pandemic and many other dynamics led them to take a break in August 2021.

However, the two have bounced back and are together and stronger than ever. They will celebrate ten years of their marriage in October 2023.

The couple even moved from their RV to a brand new house and have made a fresh start to the New Year. In conversation with Varsha Narayanan from Sportskeeda, Paola opened up about her relationship with Russ, her journey on the show and more.

Speaking about being on the reality show, Paola said:

"I'm always doing something. I feel like, I like it. I like to share my life and inspire people. I want to be able to inspire women to be able to fight for what they want and overcome crticisms."

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield opens up about her husband, and their relationship on reality TV and more

Paola Mayfield has successfully pursued her professional career in fitness and wrestling, but her personal life has been a series of highs and lows. While the TLC franchise documented her relationship with her now-husband Russ, the couple had to work through their marriage and fix their issues to stand where they are now.

Paola recently shifted into her new house with Russ and son Axel. As the couple shifted from their RV, where they had stayed in for a considerable amount of time, they are getting the fresh start that they were looking for.

Q) Looking back on your journey on 90 Day Fiancé to now, how important was it for you to fix your relationship with Russ?

PAOLA: The first is our well-being as a couple. We showed our lives to people with the idea for them to feel inspired in a way that they could see how we were able to solve our problems, how we overcame so many obstacles. We went through so much and we're trying to get back to the couple that fell in love in the beginning.

I want people to see that. Looking back, I really don't regret it. I may regret a few of my actions on the show but I am a human being, I make mistakes and that's in the past and I'm not proud of that but I can't keep putting that pressure on myself. But I feel if people get to see Russ and I were able to overcome the issues, I really hope we get to inspire people.

Q) Have you been able to watch any of the recent 90 Day Fiancé shows or spin-offs? If yes, what would you have to say about them?

PAOLA: Well, I do follow their pages. I love to watch them.

People have so many difficult feelings about Angela, but I don't know, I feel like Angela does such a great job. She's straightforward and I love watching her on the show. I really enjoy watching her and look forward to seeing what she's going to bring to the table.

Sometimes I catch up on all of the updates. I see so many people doing great and I'm happy for them.

Q) With over 1 million followers on Instagram and considering you'd been on the show almost a decade ago, how do you manage to retain your popularity?

PAOLA: I feel like the majority of my fans feel inspired by me. They know that I'm not a quitter. Also my haters, I have some in there that are just ready to jump in with comments on some of my pictures. But I feel like I always try to bring something different to fans who are eager to know "what else is she gonna bring?"

What people who judge me don't understand is that I'm not here just to do one thing. I'm just here to do things that I like, that I always wanted to do, that I wanna try. The majority of the people who follow me know that. Some of them want the best for me and Russ' relationship. Considering fans have followed our journey for over a decade, I feel they want to know more about us.

Q) If asked to do another 90 Day Fiancé spin-off at present, would you be open to it?

PAOLA: Oh yes! We are always in touch with them (the 90 Day Fiancé team), they always ask us about what we're doing, our relationship is good with them. I definitely wouldn't reject any appearance with them because I have so much to be grateful for. They helped me make a name for myself too.

Thanks to them, I can do a lot of the things I'm doing right now and have the recognition because I was part of the show.

Paola Mayfield also revealed that she has a lot more content to share with viewers about her personal and professional life, and that her fans can look forward to the same. The 90 Day Fiancé alum is a trained fitness and nutrition coach, and has established her career in wrestling over the past year and a half.

