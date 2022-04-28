Who is Caroline Schwitzky? 90 Day Fiancé alum’s boyfriend reportedly charged with attempted homicide

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Caroline Schwitzky's boyfriend allegedly tried to kill her while they were on a boat in Florida this week.

As reported by PEOPLE, a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office stated that the star's 23-year-old boyfriend Cole Goldberg was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) just after midnight on Monday.

Goldberg was reportedly charged with attempted homicide - murder first degree premeditated and battery - touch or strike, according to the FCW report. His bond for the murder charge was set at $50,000, while the bond for the battery charges was $10,000. He was released on Monday night, nearly 24 hours after his arrest.

Who is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Caroline Schwitzky?

Caroline Schwitzky is a graduate of Miami Dade College with a BA in Mass Communication/Film Production in 2014. She pursued modeling and acting full-time when she was just 16 years old. She used to model as a young kid before moving to Miami when she was 11.

Schwitzky has been an actor all her life, and her most notable acting credits include Ms. Communication (2010), La Pageant Diva (2011), The Caribbean Heist (2013), After Hours (2020), and Christmas in Miami (2021).

The star appeared on 90 Day Fiancé spin-off in 2016 as the Miami talent agent working with Paola Mayfield on her modeling career. Caroline also appeared on the Spanish-language reality show Quiero Mi Baby, which aired on MTV3.

She was previously married to Christian Hollant. They reportedly shared their wedding vows in December 2011. However, they soon split up. The length of their marriage and the reason for their divorce is still unknown to the public. The ex-couple share three children, Chase (turned nine years old in June 2021), Chanel (turned seven years old in December 2021), and Chayden (who celebrates his birthday in May this year).

According to Caroline Schwitzky's LinkedIn profile, she is the founder of CS Talent Ent, a talent agency that represents and promotes all types of talent, including sports. Speaking to Voyage LA about her company, she said:

"We represent models, brand ambassadors, singers, dancers, athletes, and children of all ages and ethnicity. When someone signs one of our contracts, they are asked what they want out of their career....they can select commercials, fashion shows, music videos, modeling, television, film, singing.....and more."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, with 85K followers. She constantly keeps them updated about her modeling and acting career, pictures of her three children, and TikToks with her teenage sister Jasmine, 14, and her daughter Chanel.

As per NBC News, eyewitnesses said in a report by FWC that the duo were arguing when he allegedly tried to strangle her while they were on the boat. However, when she managed to jump off and swim towards another one nearby, Goldberg followed her and tried to keep her underwater.

Witnesses on the other boat jumped into the water to rescue Schwitzky after Goldberg refused to hear their screams to stop. They managed to save her after stopping him from boarding using a pole.

