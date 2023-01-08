“I really want to work with Bruno Mars”: In conversation with K-Pop band ONEUS in exclusive chat

“This year, ONEUS will be nonstop,” the group’s youngest member Xion declares when asked about the group’s goals and plans for the coming year. True to Xion’s words, if ONEUS can be described in one word, it would be - ‘unstoppable.’
The five-member group comprising of members - Seoho (main vocalist), Leedo (main rapper and sub vocalist), Keonhee (main vocalist), Hwanwoong (main dancer and sub vocalist), and Xion (sub vocalist, visual and maknae) have their plate full.
They will be commencing 2023 with their ambitious, month-long tour, ‘Reach for Us World Tour,’ spanning 14 North and South American cities. The MALUS singers are also hopeful of collaborating with some of America's best talent during their tour, with Uptown Funk hitmaker Bruno Mars and rapper Lil Uzi Vert high up on their wishlist.
Most importantly, however, the BLOOD MOON singers hope to take forward their image of being K-pop’s cultural innovators ahead, showcasing their best performances that blend a unique mix of Korean culture and fashion with the group’s signature sound and dance.
In member Hwanwoong’s words, “We hope that everyone in the audience will leave the show and say, “I’ll be TO MOON forever!”.
In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, ONEUS speak on meeting their American fans through their ‘Reach for Us World Tour,’ the success of their recent mini-album MALUS, and what 2023 holds for them.
ONEUS on implementing Korean culture into their music and what keeps them motivated
Q) Hello ONEUS. Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with me. Hope you are doing well. Congratulations on announcing your forthcoming “Reach for Us World Tour” in 2023. What can fans expect from the tour, and what elements do you think will surprise them?
Hwanwoong: We’re trying to showcase who ONEUS is with this tour. We want fans to fall in love with each of us individually and as a group. This tour will have a unique stage that will allow us to put on the best show possible - a stage that will let us really interact with the crowd. We hope everyone in the audience will leave the show and say, “I’ll be TO MOON forever!”
Q) ONEUS is one of the most exciting groups, and there is a lot of anticipation regarding your upcoming tour. What about performing for the American and Latin TO MOONs makes it an incomparable experience for you?
Keonhee: First, this tour finally lets us visit and perform for TO MOON who we haven’t been able to see yet. We’re far away from many of our fans, and this gives us a chance to share what we love with them. It’s incredibly meaningful to create these memories together.
Xion: First, it’s incredible and surprising that so many fans are on the other side of the world. It’s amazing to see that, although the language is different, everyone becomes one through music. I can’t wait to enjoy it together on stage.
Q) ONEUS blends a unique music, fashion, and dance mix in every stage performance. Did you offer any special inputs or suggestions regarding your upcoming stage performances?
Hwanwoong: For this tour, we worked really hard to illustrate each song's mood and vibe. We want TO MOON to experience our music. My focus is on the performance, and I've also modified my outfit to move around freely. Our hope is that our music and the show we put on will allow us to come together as one with our fans, just like our group name suggests.
Leedo: We want to mix the old with the new for this tour. We’re performing songs that TO MOON has always enjoyed while also creating iconic performances that fans will hear for the first time.
Q) Your recent mini-album MALUS debuted at number one on Circle Weekly Charts’ Album Chart. Take us through the process of making the album and any interesting anecdotes you would like to share with your fans.
Seoho: While writing and recording MALUS, we recorded many songs that illustrated our vibe and color. We wanted to get this album out as soon as possible. Also, during one of our music video shoots, we had a scene where we danced on water. We thought it would be easy once we got the choreography down, but we had no idea how hard it would be to get through the takes.
Q) It has been three years since your debut, and you have already released eight mini-albums, 1 single album, and two studio albums. What keeps you motivated, and do you fear burning out in the process?
Seoho: I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to do what I do. I’m always motivated to share my art with those who have supported and continue to support me and the band every day. I don’t think about getting tired. When I do, I take a break and get right back into it.
Q) Your label has stated that you hope to collaborate with some exciting talent while touring America. Do you have anyone, particularly, on your wishlist, and what kind of a song would you love to create with them?
Seoho: I really want to work with Bruno Mars. I would love to see Bruno sing some K-pop.
Leedo: I would love to create some chill hip-hop with Lil Uzi Vert.
Q) Your music has often drawn inspiration from traditional Korean instruments, fashion, and culture. What aspect of Korean culture would you like to introduce to your fans?
Xion: There is so much Korean beauty that inspires. We use a lot of Korean cultural elements in our look, not just in our costumes but also in stage setups, props, and our actual performances. I’m so proud and grateful that our fans can access and understand the beauty of Korea through us and our art. I will continue to implement Korean culture into everything ONEUS does.
Q) ONEUS’ fashion is incredible on and off the stage. Can you name one music video or concert look that is your favorite fashion moment?
Keonhee: I like to work with many different concepts and costumes in everything we do. One of my favorites was the Hanbok costume from LUNA. It was gorgeous, and we exposed our fans to the beauty of Hanbok.
Q) You will be celebrating your fourth debut anniversary in January. How do you plan on celebrating the special day? What are your goals and plans for ONEUS in the coming year?
Seoho: I’d like to show grace and gratitude to everyone who helped us make it to our four-year anniversary. I’m going to remain active in 2023, as well.
Leedo: We’re going to make a lot of great memories, the five of us and our fans, and keep putting out great work.
Keonhee: To celebrate our fourth anniversary, we went on a trip at the beginning of the year! We will eat delicious food, have fun, and celebrate. I want to make 2023 the year of ONEUS - great albums, shows, and amazing memories. We’re coming back stronger and better than ever!
Hwanwoong: It came around so quickly, but it was incredibly exciting - and we had time to celebrate with each other! I think this year will be the year that solidifies ONEUS’ relationship with TO MOON. We’ll continue creating great music and performances that no one will ever forget.
Xion: To celebrate our fourth anniversary, we went on a trip. It was our first time going to a ski resort, and we have some great memories. This year, ONEUS will be nonstop. I want to meet more TO MOON worldwide and visit places we haven’t seen yet. If I have one goal, it would be to win a trophy at an awards ceremony (*laughs*).
Q) We wish you all the best for your upcoming tour. Do you have plans to tour India in the future, and is there any message you would like to convey to your Indian TO MOONs?
Xion: TO MOON from India, thank you for loving ONEUS! We’ll continue making great music and putting on amazing shows for you. I would love to visit India - I promise we’ll get there soon. Stay healthy and happy until we meet. I love you.
More about ONEUS’ upcoming tour
The MALUS singers will kick-start their American leg of the ‘Reach for Us World Tour in 2023’. Starting with New York on January 12, the five-piece group will travel across 14 cities in North and South America and end their tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 15.
TOUR DATES:
- January 12th - New York City // Apollo Theater
- January 14th - Washington D.C. // The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- January 16th - Atlanta, GA // Coca-Cola Roxy
- January 18th - Orlando, FL // House of Blues
- January 21st - Madison, WI // The Orpheum Theater
- January 24th - St. Louis, MO // The Factory at the District of St. Louis
- January 27th - Fort Worth, TX // Will Rogers Auditorium
- January 29th - Houston, TX // 713 Music Hall
- February 2nd - Phoenix, AZ // Marquee Theatre
- February 4th - Los Angeles, CA // Pasadena Civic Auditorium
- February 7th - Puerto Rico // Coca-Cola Music Hall
- February 10th - Mexico City // Pepsi Center WTC
- February 12th - Santiago de Chile // Teatro Coliseo
- February 15th - Sao Paulo // Audio Club
The interview has been edited for clarity and grammar purposes.