“I really want to work with Bruno Mars”: In conversation with K-Pop band ONEUS in exclusive chat

“This year, ONEUS will be nonstop,” the group’s youngest member Xion declares when asked about the group’s goals and plans for the coming year. True to Xion’s words, if ONEUS can be described in one word, it would be - ‘unstoppable.’

The five-member group comprising of members - Seoho (main vocalist), Leedo (main rapper and sub vocalist), Keonhee (main vocalist), Hwanwoong (main dancer and sub vocalist), and Xion (sub vocalist, visual and maknae) have their plate full.

They will be commencing 2023 with their ambitious, month-long tour, ‘Reach for Us World Tour,’ spanning 14 North and South American cities. The MALUS singers are also hopeful of collaborating with some of America's best talent during their tour, with Uptown Funk hitmaker Bruno Mars and rapper Lil Uzi Vert high up on their wishlist.

Most importantly, however, the BLOOD MOON singers hope to take forward their image of being K-pop’s cultural innovators ahead, showcasing their best performances that blend a unique mix of Korean culture and fashion with the group’s signature sound and dance.

In member Hwanwoong’s words, “We hope that everyone in the audience will leave the show and say, “I’ll be TO MOON forever!”.

In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, ONEUS speak on meeting their American fans through their ‘Reach for Us World Tour,’ the success of their recent mini-album MALUS, and what 2023 holds for them.

ONEUS on implementing Korean culture into their music and what keeps them motivated

ONEUS dish on their upcoming Reach for Us World Tour (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) Hello ONEUS. Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with me. Hope you are doing well. Congratulations on announcing your forthcoming “Reach for Us World Tour” in 2023. What can fans expect from the tour, and what elements do you think will surprise them?

Hwanwoong: We’re trying to showcase who ONEUS is with this tour. We want fans to fall in love with each of us individually and as a group. This tour will have a unique stage that will allow us to put on the best show possible - a stage that will let us really interact with the crowd. We hope everyone in the audience will leave the show and say, “I’ll be TO MOON forever!”

ONEUS' Hwangwoong reveals what fans can expect from their upcoming tour (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) ONEUS is one of the most exciting groups, and there is a lot of anticipation regarding your upcoming tour. What about performing for the American and Latin TO MOONs makes it an incomparable experience for you?

Keonhee: First, this tour finally lets us visit and perform for TO MOON who we haven’t been able to see yet. We’re far away from many of our fans, and this gives us a chance to share what we love with them. It’s incredibly meaningful to create these memories together.

Xion: First, it’s incredible and surprising that so many fans are on the other side of the world. It’s amazing to see that, although the language is different, everyone becomes one through music. I can’t wait to enjoy it together on stage.

ONEUS members Keonhee and Xion praise their American fans (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) ONEUS blends a unique music, fashion, and dance mix in every stage performance. Did you offer any special inputs or suggestions regarding your upcoming stage performances?

Hwanwoong: For this tour, we worked really hard to illustrate each song's mood and vibe. We want TO MOON to experience our music. My focus is on the performance, and I've also modified my outfit to move around freely. Our hope is that our music and the show we put on will allow us to come together as one with our fans, just like our group name suggests.

Leedo: We want to mix the old with the new for this tour. We’re performing songs that TO MOON has always enjoyed while also creating iconic performances that fans will hear for the first time.

ONEUS' Hwangwoong and Leedo talk about giving special inputs for stage performances (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) Your recent mini-album MALUS debuted at number one on Circle Weekly Charts’ Album Chart. Take us through the process of making the album and any interesting anecdotes you would like to share with your fans.

Seoho: While writing and recording MALUS, we recorded many songs that illustrated our vibe and color. We wanted to get this album out as soon as possible. Also, during one of our music video shoots, we had a scene where we danced on water. We thought it would be easy once we got the choreography down, but we had no idea how hard it would be to get through the takes.

ONEUS members talk about the success of MALUS (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) It has been three years since your debut, and you have already released eight mini-albums, 1 single album, and two studio albums. What keeps you motivated, and do you fear burning out in the process?

Seoho: I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to do what I do. I’m always motivated to share my art with those who have supported and continue to support me and the band every day. I don’t think about getting tired. When I do, I take a break and get right back into it.

ONEUS' Seoho talks about dealing with burnouts (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) Your label has stated that you hope to collaborate with some exciting talent while touring America. Do you have anyone, particularly, on your wishlist, and what kind of a song would you love to create with them?

Seoho: I really want to work with Bruno Mars. I would love to see Bruno sing some K-pop.

Leedo: I would love to create some chill hip-hop with Lil Uzi Vert.

ONEUS talk about wanting to collaborate with Bruno Mars (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) Your music has often drawn inspiration from traditional Korean instruments, fashion, and culture. What aspect of Korean culture would you like to introduce to your fans?

Xion: There is so much Korean beauty that inspires. We use a lot of Korean cultural elements in our look, not just in our costumes but also in stage setups, props, and our actual performances. I’m so proud and grateful that our fans can access and understand the beauty of Korea through us and our art. I will continue to implement Korean culture into everything ONEUS does.

ONEUS' Xion talks about propelling Korean culture via their music (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) ONEUS’ fashion is incredible on and off the stage. Can you name one music video or concert look that is your favorite fashion moment?

Keonhee: I like to work with many different concepts and costumes in everything we do. One of my favorites was the Hanbok costume from LUNA. It was gorgeous, and we exposed our fans to the beauty of Hanbok.

ONEUS' Keonhee talks about the group's favorite fashion moments (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) You will be celebrating your fourth debut anniversary in January. How do you plan on celebrating the special day? What are your goals and plans for ONEUS in the coming year?

Seoho: I’d like to show grace and gratitude to everyone who helped us make it to our four-year anniversary. I’m going to remain active in 2023, as well.

Leedo: We’re going to make a lot of great memories, the five of us and our fans, and keep putting out great work.

Keonhee: To celebrate our fourth anniversary, we went on a trip at the beginning of the year! We will eat delicious food, have fun, and celebrate. I want to make 2023 the year of ONEUS - great albums, shows, and amazing memories. We’re coming back stronger and better than ever!

Hwanwoong: It came around so quickly, but it was incredibly exciting - and we had time to celebrate with each other! I think this year will be the year that solidifies ONEUS’ relationship with TO MOON. We’ll continue creating great music and performances that no one will ever forget.

Xion: To celebrate our fourth anniversary, we went on a trip. It was our first time going to a ski resort, and we have some great memories. This year, ONEUS will be nonstop. I want to meet more TO MOON worldwide and visit places we haven’t seen yet. If I have one goal, it would be to win a trophy at an awards ceremony (*laughs*).

ONEUS' members talk about their wishlist for 2023 (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

Q) We wish you all the best for your upcoming tour. Do you have plans to tour India in the future, and is there any message you would like to convey to your Indian TO MOONs?

Xion: TO MOON from India, thank you for loving ONEUS! We’ll continue making great music and putting on amazing shows for you. I would love to visit India - I promise we’ll get there soon. Stay healthy and happy until we meet. I love you.

ONEUS members have a message for Indian TO MOONs (Image via RBW and Lobeline)

More about ONEUS’ upcoming tour

The MALUS singers will kick-start their American leg of the ‘Reach for Us World Tour in 2023’. Starting with New York on January 12, the five-piece group will travel across 14 cities in North and South America and end their tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 15.

TOUR DATES:

January 12th - New York City // Apollo Theater

January 14th - Washington D.C. // The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 16th - Atlanta, GA // Coca-Cola Roxy

January 18th - Orlando, FL // House of Blues

January 21st - Madison, WI // The Orpheum Theater

January 24th - St. Louis, MO // The Factory at the District of St. Louis

January 27th - Fort Worth, TX // Will Rogers Auditorium

January 29th - Houston, TX // 713 Music Hall

February 2nd - Phoenix, AZ // Marquee Theatre

February 4th - Los Angeles, CA // Pasadena Civic Auditorium

February 7th - Puerto Rico // Coca-Cola Music Hall

February 10th - Mexico City // Pepsi Center WTC

February 12th - Santiago de Chile // Teatro Coliseo

February 15th - Sao Paulo // Audio Club

Fans can find out more about the MALUS singers' upcoming concert by following the group on their official social media accounts.

The interview has been edited for clarity and grammar purposes.

