“And now, we can’t be together”: ONEUS members talk about RAVN's departure at their first world tour concert in Seoul

RAVN's absence is felt not only by fans but also by ONEUS members. On October 29, 2022, the group wrapped up their first night of the REACH FOR US World Tour in Seoul, where several members spoke about RAVN's departure and shared their honest emotions with the fans during the ending ment (individual comments/speeches).

Hwanwoong of ONEUS, now a five-member group, brought up RAVN and delivered an emotional speech. He did not explicitly mention the former member's name, but he did express his frustration and pain at not being able to spend time with his hyung and stated that he will cherish all of his memories with him.

Hwanwoong asked fans not to leave and Xion asked fans to give the five of them a chance and to trust and believe in them.

As per translation from Koreaboo, Hwanwoong said:

“And now, we can’t be together… I’m really really upset [by you] but I wanted to say that you worked hard… Although we won’t be together anymore, the times we’ve spent together isn’t disappearing so I wanted to tell you that I’ll continue cheering you on."

He added:

"Since the times I’ve spent with you, hyung, won’t be disappearing, we will continue to cheer you on and we hope you’ll continue to cheer us on.”

Hwanwoong then addressed the fans directly. He shared his hopes that fans respect RAVN’s decision, despite the group seeming “unfamiliar” or incomplete without him.

"whatever happens in the future, we'll do our best to protect oneus ourselves"

VAMOS group ONEUS has been through turbulent times in the past month. RAVN, one of their members, voluntarily left the group after an ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating and manipulating her. The idol's departure from the group was met with both support and criticism.

ONEUS promoted as a five-member group for the first time on October 29, 2022. The group did their best to give a spectacular performance to fans attending the first day of the REACH FOR US World Tour in Seoul, with Hwanwoong and Leedo opening up about the difficult times at the end of the performance.

Hwanwoong spoke about the time the group spent with RAVN and how that time will be etched in their memories. As per Twitter account @seohoyaaa, Hwanwoong emotionally asked fans not to leave them and that all five members will protect the group at all costs.

We'll work even harder to show you a stronger and better side of us. We promise to protect ONEUS, so please don't leave us. Even though we can't say forever, the five of us will do our best to protect ONEUS with whatever it takes.









In a similar vein, Leedo asked for support and requested that ONEUS only be discussed as a group of five members. He also mentioned how difficult it had been for him and the group to prepare for the concert.

Leedo said: "the five of us will overcome this and do well so i hope that you'll only talk about us as five members from now on, because to say it straight up, it's been really difficult until now"

He added: "due to that incident and preparing for this i had such a hard time amidst it all but still we were able to overcome it as five so we could stand onstage and make good memories for tomoon like this so from now on i hope you'll love the five of us and talk about us as only five"

In other news, ONEUS will resume their REACH FOR US World Tour Day 2 in Seoul on October 30, 2022. Many chastised the group's agency, RBW, for not canceling the event due to the disastrous Itaewon Halloween tragedy, but several defended the company, citing production costs and financial losses.

Following the performance on October 30, the group will travel to the United States and Latin America early next year. The tour dates and a venue poster for the upcoming stop were posted by the agency, but were later removed.

