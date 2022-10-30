“And now, we can’t be together”: ONEUS members talk about RAVN's departure at their first world tour concert in Seoul

RAVN's absence is felt not only by fans but also by ONEUS members. On October 29, 2022, the group wrapped up their first night of the REACH FOR US World Tour in Seoul, where several members spoke about RAVN's departure and shared their honest emotions with the fans during the ending ment (individual comments/speeches).
Hwanwoong of ONEUS, now a five-member group, brought up RAVN and delivered an emotional speech. He did not explicitly mention the former member's name, but he did express his frustration and pain at not being able to spend time with his hyung and stated that he will cherish all of his memories with him.
As per translation from Koreaboo, Hwanwoong said:
“And now, we can’t be together… I’m really really upset [by you] but I wanted to say that you worked hard… Although we won’t be together anymore, the times we’ve spent together isn’t disappearing so I wanted to tell you that I’ll continue cheering you on."
He added:
"Since the times I’ve spent with you, hyung, won’t be disappearing, we will continue to cheer you on and we hope you’ll continue to cheer us on.”
Hwanwoong then addressed the fans directly. He shared his hopes that fans respect RAVN’s decision, despite the group seeming “unfamiliar” or incomplete without him.
ONEUS give emotional speeches after wrapping up first group activity without RAVN
VAMOS group ONEUS has been through turbulent times in the past month. RAVN, one of their members, voluntarily left the group after an ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating and manipulating her. The idol's departure from the group was met with both support and criticism.
ONEUS promoted as a five-member group for the first time on October 29, 2022. The group did their best to give a spectacular performance to fans attending the first day of the REACH FOR US World Tour in Seoul, with Hwanwoong and Leedo opening up about the difficult times at the end of the performance.
Hwanwoong spoke about the time the group spent with RAVN and how that time will be etched in their memories. As per Twitter account @seohoyaaa, Hwanwoong emotionally asked fans not to leave them and that all five members will protect the group at all costs.
In a similar vein, Leedo asked for support and requested that ONEUS only be discussed as a group of five members. He also mentioned how difficult it had been for him and the group to prepare for the concert.
In other news, ONEUS will resume their REACH FOR US World Tour Day 2 in Seoul on October 30, 2022. Many chastised the group's agency, RBW, for not canceling the event due to the disastrous Itaewon Halloween tragedy, but several defended the company, citing production costs and financial losses.
Following the performance on October 30, the group will travel to the United States and Latin America early next year. The tour dates and a venue poster for the upcoming stop were posted by the agency, but were later removed.