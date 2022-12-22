Former ONEUS Ravn’s alleged girlfriend LHY says she’s a victim, threatens legal action against the accuser

Former ONEUS Ravn’s alleged girlfriend LHY, aka Lee Ha-eun, broke her silence after nearly three months since her mention in another ex-girlfriend’s supposed expose of the idol cheating and gaslighting.

On December 19, 2022, Lee Ha-eun posted a message on her Instagram addressing the issue. She mentioned that she was a victim at the hands of the accuser, who called herself an ex-girlfriend of Ravn. She explained her stance, saying that she thought the rumors would die down. However, they have only increased for the worst.

Lee Ha-eun stated that the rumor was false and warned to sue the writer (aka accuser) as they leaked her personal information. Her statement received mixed response, leading to more confusion and division in the fandom.

ONEUS’s ex-member Ravn’s alleged girlfriend Lee Ha-eun speaks up for the first time; fans have mixed response

ONEUS’ agency, RBW Entertainment, announced Ravn’s departure from the group in October this year after an alleged cheating and gaslighting controversy hit him with full force in the same month. The accuser, who claimed to be the singer’s ex-girlfriend, posted multiple media to prove that they were in a relationship. She also claimed that he cheated on her with LHY, aka Lee Ha-eun.

Two months after the allegations were made about her and ONEUS’ ex-member Ravn, Lee Ha-eun addressed the issue for the first time. Her personal information, such as her name and her Instagram account, were made public as a result of the rising controversy. She wrote that the accuser was spreading lies and that if they do not apologize, she will take legal action against them.

“Hello, I am Lee Haeun. I thought it would be okay if I stayed still after the rumor happened. But I’m bringing it up because it’s getting worse and keep making another rumors. I can’t believe that there are still people who think that the rumor is true. I am a victim. The writer who wrote the lies, distributed my person information and mentioned me with a mixture of lies and speculation.”

Lee Ha-eun further added:

“Also since the damage caused by the disclosure continues, I think I will have no choice but to take legal action if the writer does not apologize or take appropriate measures. From now on, we will also file a simultaneous complain against comments, malicious comments, and rumors.”

The Instagram post evoked a mixed response. Ravn’s loyal fans re-shared Ha-eun’s posts and criticized others for believing “a liar” and not the singer. Moreover, they also showed their support by adding a few supportive messages.

🐶💜 @nana020602 • @valcyarie So Ravn's alleged girlfriend who was doxxed by the accuser spoke up So Ravn's alleged girlfriend who was doxxed by the accuser spoke up https://t.co/MPXC1RwopS so the rumors were literally fake twitter.com/valcyarie/stat… so the rumors were literally fake twitter.com/valcyarie/stat…

lei🧡🐿️ @seoshookt rei🌹 @MissionArtemis



giiiiirl, saaaame 🤚 "I can't believe that there are many people who think that the rumor is true."giiiiirl, saaaame "I can't believe that there are many people who think that the rumor is true."giiiiirl, saaaame 😭🤚 https://t.co/p6oXVvG2DX There are a lot of stupid people so they believed that the rumor is true. I am truly sorry for you and Ravn, both victims of this awful ordeal. You have suffered enough and I respect you coming out and saying your truth. We stand with you and I hope you get more strength onwards twitter.com/MissionArtemis… There are a lot of stupid people so they believed that the rumor is true. I am truly sorry for you and Ravn, both victims of this awful ordeal. You have suffered enough and I respect you coming out and saying your truth. We stand with you and I hope you get more strength onwards twitter.com/MissionArtemis…

On the other hand, some netizens also mentioned that one post does not make the entire controversy false. One particular Twitter user pointed out that “abusers don’t abuse everyone of their partners.”

halavier @aehoyo @DareenKY abusers dont abuse every one of their partners hope this helps @DareenKY abusers dont abuse every one of their partners hope this helps 👍

halavier @aehoyo twitter.com/valcyarie/stat… • @valcyarie So Ravn's alleged girlfriend who was doxxed by the accuser spoke up So Ravn's alleged girlfriend who was doxxed by the accuser spoke up https://t.co/MPXC1RwopS this is not “proof” the allegations were fake this is not “proof” the allegations were fake💀 twitter.com/valcyarie/stat…

naja 🧡 @cheriseoho me saying she has no proof so why are people pretending like this is a 100% confirmation for ravn's innocence

y'all: so you think she lied and made everything up



that's a completely different sentence what u on about me saying she has no proof so why are people pretending like this is a 100% confirmation for ravn's innocencey'all: so you think she lied and made everything upthat's a completely different sentence what u on about

In other news, ONEUS has been nominated for Main Award Bonsang at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, which will take place on January 19, 2023.

