Who was Rick Ford? Tributes pour in as Cinder Lakes Ranch owner is found dead days after going missing

Cinder Lakes Ranch’s Rick Ford has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was delivered by the equine facility’s Facebook page. His death comes days after he went missing. The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, netizens took to the internet to pay tribute to the horse enthusiast.

Rick Ford, whose full name is Thomas Richard Ford, went missing on Wednesday, December 6. He was last seen at the Love Field Airport, DFW. Neither friends nor family heard from him via phone, text or email after that. He also could not be located through mobile tracking services.

Today, Cinder Lakes Ranch took to their official Facebook page to thank supporters for their outreach and concern, before revealing that Rick Ford had passed away. They said in their social media post:

“A lifetime of love could have never prepared me for what we shared. I don’t know how to say goodbye, so I won’t. I’ll just continue to love you the only want I know how- with every part of my heart. You are my person and I was yours. I cannot imagine my life without you and I am so incredibly grateful for this life we loved and shared together.”

Cinder Lakes Ranch's post also requested privacy.

Rick Ford and Jade Ford operated Cinder Lakes Ranch along with their staff

Rick Ford studied at the Arizona State University. He moved to Texas when he was given the opportunity to own the land where Cinder Lakes Ranch now resides. He built the facility alongside his wife Jade.

According to The Wrangler, their first stallion was Jacs Electric Spark, whose progeny were over $3.5 million.

Cinder Lakes Ranch also went on to introduce stallion barrel racing for breeding, including The Breeder’s Challenge. Rick and Jade’s ranch staffed 13 people earlier this year, who help in providing services like halter breaking colts, cleaning stalls and more.

Speaking about Rick Ford’s contribution in the growth of their ranch and his other interests, Jade revealed:

“In all of Rick’s spare time, he also has a production company so he films and produces big events- horse and equine related events.”

Rick had reportedly worked on several productions including, the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity, BullFighters Only, the Finale of the Breeders Challenge and The Run for the Million.

Ford’s wife, Jade, was raised in west Texas and had a knack for barrel racing. With their respective expertise, the duo were able to create a successful business and ranch.

“What an impact he made on those around him and the industry”: Tributes pour in as Rick Ford passes away

Community members were devasted by the news. Many took to Facebook to share their heartfelt tributes and their deepest condolences with Jade and her family. A few tributes online read:

Tributes pour in as Ford passes away (Image via Facebook)

Tributes pour in as Ford passes away (Image via Facebook)

Tributes pour in as Ford passes away (Image via Facebook)

Cinder Lake Ranch has announced that they will be closed until further notice.