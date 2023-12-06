What did Jacob Chase LaGrone do? Charges explored as viral bride of $59 million wedding Madelaine Brockway deletes TikTok

Jacob Chase LaGrone, the groom from the viral $59 million Parisian wedding could be subjected to life in prison for allegedly shooting at the police. The 29-year-old was charged with aggravated assault in August in connection with an incident from March.

As per reports, two officers from Westover Hills and one from Westworth Village were responding to a home in North Texas to look into reports of a disturbance. Upon arriving at the house, LaGrone allegedly shot at them. His indictment states that he was aware of the officers being public servants and he “intentionally” threatened to harm them by exhibiting a firearm.

Groom from viral $59 million wedding indicted on assault charges. (Image via X/@bellaella7)

Westworth Village officials haven’t yet disclosed the address of the house where the alleged assault took place. However, according to court records, Jacob Chase LaGrone was arrested from a home on the village’s River Trail Court. He was later bailed on a $20,000 bond.

The 29-year-old husband of car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway has been offered a plea deal by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s office. According to it, he has to serve 25 years in prison instead of going through a trial and pleading guilty.

As per court records, LaGrone hasn’t yet accepted the deal. Last Thursday, he appeared in court for a hearing. If convicted, Jacob Chase LaGrone could either face life behind bars or a sentence of 5 to even 99 years.

Jacob Chase LaGrone's wife Madelaine Brockway deletes TikTok amid legal battle

Around two weeks ago Madelaine Brockway went viral with what was dubbed on social media the "wedding of the century". Photos and videos from her extravagant five-day wedding spread like wildfire and left everyone awestruck.

Madelaine’s father Bob, a Florida native is the owner of a group of Mercedes-Benz dealerships while her mother Paula serves as the Vice President of Mercedes Benz’s Coral Gables branch. Jacob Chase LaGrone and Madelaine’s lavish wedding was followed by the bride’s four-day bachelorette party in Utah.

Some of the ceremonies leading to the nuptials in Paris included a private lunch for Madelaine and her friends at the Chanel Haute Couture, and an overnight stay offered to all the guests at Château de Versailles, better known as the Palace of Versailles.

The wedding guests were also taken on a complimentary tour of the Versailles gardens and the bride and groom later visited the Eiffel Tower. The rehearsal dinner took place at the Palais Garnier, one of Paris’ historic opera houses. On the day of their wedding, the newlyweds danced to a live performance by Maroon 5.

Madelaine Brockway and Jacob Chase LaGrone's wedding ceremony is a dream to many. However, the current picture is far from anything celebratory as Madelaine's husband has found himself entangled in legal troubles. She was also not seen accompanying him to the court last Thursday.

It is uncertain whether or not Madelaine and LaGrone's marriage is facing issues due to his indictment. The 26-year-old seemingly deleted her TikTok account after news of her husband's court appearance was published. It appears that Madelaine also deleted or deactivated her Instagram account.