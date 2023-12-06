Why is Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch suing Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company? Lawsuit between Yellowstone actors explored

The creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, has been in the news for a lawsuit against Cole Hauser, the show’s star. On November 21, 2023, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit against Cole Hauser’s Free Rein Coffee Company in the Northern District of Texas’ federal court in San Angelo for trademark infringement. It also cites unfair competition and false advertising against Free Rein in the filing.

The lawsuit claims that Free Rein’s logo, featuring intertwined letters “FR,” closely resembles Bosque Ranch’s registered trademark, consisting of “BR.” Bosque Ranch also argued that the similarities in the brand marks may mislead consumers and result in potential customer confusion.

Taylor Sheridon uses the Bosque Ranch as a shooting location for Yellowstone. Meanwhile, Hauser launched his company, Free Rein, in early October with his three friends, Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson.

One person called the reason behind the lawsuit "ridiculous" (Image via X)

"Petty": Netizens react as Taylor Sheridan sues Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company

The interviewing “FR” of Free Rein has created a problem for Hauser, as Taylor Sheridan’s Ranch has sued Free Rein because its logo resembles Bosque Ranch’s logo.

However, as Yellowstone’s final episodes are yet to be shot, netizens are commenting on the fiasco between the creator and the actor. While many criticized Taylor Sheridan, others called the matter “petty.” Here is how the masses reacted as @nypost shared the story on X (formerly Twitter):

Netizens criticize the lawsuit Taylor's Ranch filed against the Yellowstone actor's coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company. (Image via X)

One person compared the logos (Image via X)

While the lawsuit was filed in the last few days of November, neither Taylor Sheridan nor Cole Hauser have commented on the controversy. However, comments and opinions from the masses continue to pour on social media.