Former world champion Brock Lesnar, dubbed 'Cowboy Brock' in recent years, has reignited his feud with Bobby Lashley. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley was responsible for Lesnar's quick elimination that left the WWE Universe shocked.

For a little over a year now, Lesnar's been entering the WWE ring with denim jeans, a flannel vest, and a ten-gallon hat. The Beast Incarnate has brought his iconic look everywhere he's been, including The Pat McAfee Show, where he famously broke a table within two minutes of the interview.

During his appearance on WWE RAW tonight, Brock Lesnar was compared to Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler by Corey Graves. Rip, for those unaware, is a rough and tough cowboy, the ranch foreman at the Dutton Ranch located in Montana.

Rip is also the one responsible for dealing with ranch owner John Dutton's personal matters should they require his special touch. While not the size of The Beast Incarnate, Cole Hauser's character on Yellowstone is one of the most intimidating that one may find on TV today.

Brock Lesnar seeks revenge against Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have met in the ring on five different occasions, but only twice in singles competition. At this point, the score is tied at 1-1. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley embarrassed Lesnar, eliminating the Beast Incarnate in under three minutes.

Lashley, of course, was only getting back at Lesnar for costing him the United States Championship at RAW XXX against Austin Theory.

When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, one of the dream matches that fans were desperate for was The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty.

Cut to five years later, and it seems like fans are dead set for a special WrestleMania match between the two. Fans will finally see which one of these two is truly the greatest athlete to step between the ropes.

