7 best Yellowstone episodes to revisit before season 5 part 2

Taylor Sheridan's Western crime drama Yellowstone will be ending soon, with the first half of the final season having already aired in Novemever 2022. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the second half, it has faced unexpected delays, thereby pushing the final season's release to November 2024.

The second half of season 5 was initially scheduled for a summer 2023 release. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have caused the creators to postpone the release of the show. It was also announced previously that lead actor Kevin Costner would be leaving Yellowstone due to other work commitments. However, the actor has since confirmed that he will be appearing as the infamous John Dutton in season 5 part 2.

Thus, as fans wait for the release of Yellowstone season 5 part 2, they can go back to some of the most iconic segments in the series' history to relive the drama and prepare themselves for all the developments in store for viewers.

7 Yellowstone episodes every fan needs to rewatch right now

1) Daybreak (season 1 episode 1)

Like all pilot episodes, Yellowstone's first episode sets the stage for the show, introducing viewers to the main characters and painting a picture of what they can expect from it. The episode shows the dynamic of the Dutton family, especially after John's eldest son, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), is killed in a shootout.

The pilot episode is crucial to understand how the Yellowstone ranch works and the role that John Dutton and his children play in its working. It also sets an important example of what plotlines the show is likely to follow in future episodes.

2) The Unraveling (season 1 episodes 8 and 9)

The two part finale of Yellowstone season 1 offers a closer look at the beloved character Rip and how he became acquainted with the Dutton family. Viewers get an insight into Rip's backstory, which offers the character a well-deserved narrative arc. The episodes also show the Duttons trying to deal with certain conflicts that sets the plot for future seasons as well.

One of the most notable features of the final two episodes of season one is how it shows each member of the Dutton family deal with their respective crises, including Jamie's political career, Kayce's relationship with Monica, as well as the future of the Yellowstone ranch.

3) The World is Purple (season 3 episode 10)

Viewers found the season finale of Yellowstone season 3 mind-blowing and considered it to be easily one of the best episodes of the show so far.

Although the episode showcases multiple plotlines, the epic point comes when a massive attack is carried out on the Duttons, with each member being attacked individually. Beth's (Kelly Reilly) office gets blown up, while Kayce (Luke Grimes) is shot at. Meanwhile, John (Kevin Costner) also gets shot multiple times on a remote highway.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with fans doubtful of the survival of their favorite characters, making it a must-watch episode of Yellowstone.

4) Resurrection Day (season 2 episode 7)

One of the darkest episodes of Yellowstone, this one left viewers horrified. The Beck brothers decide to show the Duttons what they are capable of by attacking and assaulting Beth in her office. Fortunately, Rip (Cole Hauser) shows up in time and walks through a shower of bullets to save her. However, the damage is done, and Beth is left to deal with the trauma that the incident has left upon her.

This gruesome episode was a precedent to how difficult things would get for the Duttons in the future.

5) Enemies by Monday (season 2 episode 9)

This season 2 episode is eventful, with multiple plotlines developing simultaneously. Jimmy (Jefferson White) learns the truth behind the death of his grandfather and takes revenge. Meanwhile, the Duttons and the Becks gear up for a final fight, which unfortunately results in Tate (Brecken Merrill) getting kidnapped.

However, the pinnacle of the episode is when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) gets wrongly accused of stealing, and Beth comes to the rescue of her sister-in-law, berating the saleswoman for her blatant racism.

The episode paints a picture of the relationship between Beth and Monica, showcasing how they respect each other despite internal conflicts.

6) Sins of the Father (season 2 episode 10)

The season 2 finale follows the nerve-racking events of Enemies by Monday, with the entire ranch going in search of Tate, after he is kidnapped by the Beck brothers.

The Dutton family, with the help of the rest of the ranch, decide to confront their enemy for once and for all. The Becks are killed in a final showdown, Tate is rescued, and, in a heartwarming scene, John is shown to include Rip in his will.

The memorable episode marks an emotional ending to the season, with the members of the Yellowstone ranch heaving sighs of relief at not losing their loved ones.

7) Half the Money (season 4 episode 1)

The first episode of season 4 is a crucial one for Yellowstone fans. After the shocking events of the finale of season 3, viewers are left wondering about the state of their beloved characters.

Fortunately, the Duttons are alive, with the episode delving into the attack on the family. John is injured and taken to a hospital, while Rip and Kayce try to track down the shooters. Beth confronts Jamie to get to the bottom of the attacks.

The season 4 premiere sets forth the future of the Dutton family and how they recover from their respective traumas.

All previous seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.