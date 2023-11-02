When will Yellowstone return? Return date confirmed 

After a turbulent break, Yellowstone has been announced for its much-needed season end, with the second half of the fifth season expected to be released by Paramount Network in November 2024.

The American neo-Western drama television series had the first part of the fifth and final season air on November 13, 2022. The network called off the second part after the midseason finale owing to differences between Kevin Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The strikes in Hollywood added to the mix and increased the uncertainty of a logical closure to the beloved series.

However, the news of the development of the last part of the final season has got Yellowstone fans excited all over the world. Besides, the series will return with two new spin-offs - 1944 and 2024.

Yellowstone returns after its midseason finale on November 2024

After almost a year-long hiatus, Paramount Network has announced the return of Yellowstone with its second part of the fifth and final season scheduled for a November 2024 release along with the development of 1944 and 2024 - two new spin-offs.

The show was cancelled due to growing tensions between co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner. The double strike in Hollywood further delayed the process, leaving fans puzzled. As reported by Puck, the script for the second half was prepared before the WGA strike in May. However, they did not include Costner's character, John Dutton, in the plot. Besides, Costner was busy with his passion project - Horizon: An American Saga.

Industry reports, however, confirmed Costner's desire to be associated with the show's season 5B and subsequent seasons, if any were ever announced. The same report by Puck detailed how Costner demanded better pay, a revised and reduced schedule for the shoots, along the right to review and veto the scripts on the phone call between Costner himself and Sheridan in July. This did not float well with Sheridan back then, who is also the screenwriter for the series.

Viewers who have yet to watch Yellowstone can go through the official synopsis below.

"Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny - where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world's largest oil and lumber corporations."

It continues,

"Where drinking water poisoned by fracking wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It is the best and worst of America seen through the eyes of a family that represents both."

Yellowstone Season 2 is currently being aired on CBS on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.