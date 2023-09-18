Yellowstone joins CBS, bringing weekly episode releases to streaming

The highly anticipated Western drama Yellowstone might be coming to an end, but fans have much to rejoice about. The series that debuted on the Paramount Network will now be available for streaming on CBS. Part two of season five is reportedly scheduled to debut in November 2023.

While fans will be sad to say goodbye to their favorite characters, they are equally excited to watch how the final episodes will play out and tie up all the loose ends from the previous installments.

The series made its basic cable debut in 2018 on Paramount Network, where it quickly gained a large following. Two spinoffs, 1883 and 1923, were later released on corporate sibling streamer Paramount+. As a consequence of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have resulted in a thin fall TV schedule, the series is now receiving a significant platform boost and a new home on the CBS broadcast network, which is owned by Paramount.

Yellowstone might be different when it streams on the CBS Network

Yellowstone, one of the most watched shows on cable, is making its way to network television and expecting to reach new viewers. According to the network, 80% of CBS' audience have not yet seen the drama about the Dutton family.

The series chronicles the developments at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in Montana that is owned by the Dutton family, who make up the focal storyline of the hit television show. While network television outlets like CBS follow the standards for broadcasting, which frequently cover subjects like language, violence, drug and alcohol use, and s*xual material, the standards for cable TV stations are not the same.

Considering that the show is rated TV-MA for violence, language, and nudity, it is obvious that it would not pass broadcast standards in its original form. Thus, certain omissions or censorship might be expected when the show airs on CBS.

According to a spokesman from CBS, the original series' integrity would be maintained despite some minor alterations made to fulfill the CBS Broadcast Standards. This implies that certain words will be edited out, but CBS has verified that they won't be using dialogue replacement software. The words will be muted instead.

Moreover, other violent or s*xual sequences may be edited out to conform to the standards. Almost identical episodes to those that appeared on Paramount+ will be broadcast on the network, according to a statement from CBS to Variety.

Yellowstone will make its broadcast debut on CBS on September 17, 2023, with episodes airing weekly on Sundays. Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Peacock too.