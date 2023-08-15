7 most memorable Yellowstone episodes

The much talked about Western drama Yellowstone will be wrapping up later this year. As per reports, part two of season 5 will premiere sometime in November 2023. The show has enthralled viewers since 2018, and while fans will be sad to say goodbye to their favorite characters, they are equally excited to see how the final episodes will play out and tie all the loose ends from the previous installments.

Well-defined characters, unexpected plot twists, and a compelling narrative has helped Yellowstone keep fans hooked till now, and fans are certain that the final episodes will have all the drama and excitement that will close the show on a high. With the finale slowly approaching, fans will likely want to re-watch some of the best episodes across the seasons that perfectly capture the essence of the show.

7 iconic Yellowstone episodes that left a lasting impression on viewers

1) Daybreak (season 1, episode 1)

The first episode of any new show is always monumental. It gives the audience a peek into the essence of the show, and if it isn't well done, viewers don't generally stick around for more. Fortunately for Yellowstone, the team knew exactly what they were doing.

This episode introduces the Duttons to viewers for the first time and also lays the foundation for all the battles they have to fight to protect their ranch. But the moment that really sets the tone is the death of Lee, the eldest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The unpredictable nature of Yellowstone's narrative ensures that viewers would came back for more.

2) No Good Horses (season 1, episode 3)

One character that viewers of Yellowstone don't see enough is Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol). However, it becomes quite evident that she plays a big role in shaping Beth (Kelly Reilly).

In this episode, viewers get a better understanding of their inescapable connection. It also throws lights on how much John treasured his wife, and that even after her passing, he still carries her in his heart.

3) Blood the Boy (season 2, episode 6)

When it comes to season 2 of Yellowstone, fans won't be able to forget this iconic episode that had plenty of shocking twists. The episode provides an insight into the mind of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), and how he came to be a lawyer.

Given that he is prone to angry bursts, it is not surprising that he ends up sharing family secrets with a reporter named Sarah (Michaela Conlin). But, when she refuses to take the quotes out of a piece, he ends up strangling here, which left the audience stunned.

4) Sins of the Father (season 2, episode 10)

This Yellowstone episode is among the most bittersweet segments of the show. It is gut-wrenching when Tate (Brecken Merrill) is abducted. However, it becomes quite clear that the family will do whatever it takes to get him back.

Of course, the road to the rescue is full of gruesome altercations. Fans of the show enjoyed the fact that many enemies of the family got what they deserved in this high-paced finale of season 2.

5) Cowboys and Dreamers (season 3, episode 5)

There were quite a few revelations for Yellowstone fans in this season 3 episode. The biggest one was the reason behind the complicated relationship between Beth and Jamie.

The audience gets a peek at their lives as teenagers, and understand how Jamie's immature decision of taking Beth to get an abortion at a clinic that engaged in sterilization ends up costing her more than what she signed up for.

6) The World is Purple (season 3, episode 10)

The team at Yellowstone know how to end seasons with excruciating cliffhangers that leave viewers wanting for more, and, when it comes to the shock and awe factor, the season 3 finale takes the cake. The episode showcases that the Dutton family bond cemented in the previous episodes is starting to slip.

However, the real shocker comes when the audience see mutliple Duttons in mortal peril. Kayce (Luke Grimes) is attacked, John is shot, and Beth's office blows up, all before end credits start to roll.

7) Horses in Heaven (season 5, episode 4)

Yellowstone fans are well aware that Beth and Jamie will never be able to forget what happened in the past. In this episode, it is obvious that Beth cannot accept the fact that the man who took away her ability to have children should be allowed to be a parent.

She makes it clear that she has a plan to seperate Jamie from his secret son from a previous relationship. It is likely that fans will find out what she has planned in the coming episodes.

Ahead of the premiere of part 2 of season 5, Yellowstone fans should make the time to look back on these memorable episodes that were as shocking as they were entertaining.