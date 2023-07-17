Netflix's Happiness for Beginners cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new romantic comedy film, Happiness for Beginners, will air on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The movie tells the story of a recently divorced woman who decides to take up a wilderness survival course on the Appalachian Trail, where she meets a charming young man. Check out Netflix's official synopsis of the movie:

''Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers.''

The synopsis further reads:

''From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found.''

Happiness for Beginners stars Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes in the lead roles, along with numerous others portraying pivotal supporting characters. The movie is written and directed by Vicky Wright and is based on noted writer Katherine Center's novel of the same title.

Happiness for Beginners cast list: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, and others to star in new Netflix rom-com

1) Ellie Kemper as Helen

American actress, Ellie Kemper plays the role of Helen in Happiness for Beginners. She portrays the life of a young woman who struggles to cope with her recent divorce. Helen sets out to pursue a survivalist course in the wilderness of the Appalachian Trail from where she meets a charismatic young man. The guy wins Helen's heart following which her life changes.

Kemper perfectly portrays her character's inherent charm and enthusiastic nature with remarkable ease. Fans can look forward to an impressive performance from her in the movie. Ellie Kemper's other memorable film and TV acting credits include The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Home Sweet Home Alone, to name a few.

2) Luke Grimes as Jake

American actor, Luke Grimes stars as Jake in the new romantic comedy film. Jake plays the charming young man whom Helen meets during her survival course on the Appalachian Trial.

Grime's onscreen chemistry with Ellen Kemper is one of the defining elements of the film and it will be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the movie. Grimes has previously appeared in Yellowstone, American Sniper, and El Camino Christmas, among many more.

3) Nico Santos as Hugh

Filipino-American actor, Nico Santos essays the role of Hugh in Happiness for Beginners. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point, but fans can look forward to him playing a key role in the film. Viewers might recognize Nico Santos from Crazy Rich Asians, Superstore, Go-Go Boy Interrupted, and many other TV shows and films.

The movie also stars various other actors portraying significant supporting characters, including:

Ben Cook as Beckett

Esteban Benito as Mason

Shayvawn Webster as Windy

Gus Birney as Kaylee

Happiness for Beginners will make its Netflix debut on Thursday, July 27, 2023.