3 rom-coms releasing on Netflix in June 2023

Fans of the rom-com genre can look forward to an exciting month as Netflix plans to release multiple romantic films in June. From new releases to classic titles, the streaming platform has a slew of romantic comedies waiting for subscribers.

While new titles like The Perfect Find, A Beautiful Life, and the much-awaited Through My Window: Across the Sea will be available to stream in June, Netflix will also be adding older films like Dear John (2010), The Five-Year Engagement (2012), A Lot Like Love (2005), and others to its list of endearing romantic comedies.

Overall, June looks to be a promising month for rom-com fans, with many beloved titles waiting to be released. Whether it is a romantic movie date night or a lazy Sunday afternoon watch, the streaming platform is sure not to disappoint.

The Perfect Find and other swoonworthy Netflix rom-coms releasing in June

1) The Perfect Find

Based on the book of the same name by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find follows Jenna Jones, a woman in her forties who seems to have lost everything important in her life, including her job and her fiance. But when she tries to restart her life and career, she finds herself in deeper trouble.

The film follows Jenna as she navigates the cutthroat world of fashion journalism while being forced to work under her former nemesis and a team filled with millennials. On top of that, Jenna finds herself in a relationship with a much younger man who also happens to be her boss's son as well as the videographer of the company.

Gabrielle Union stars in this hilarious rom-com story, along with Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, La La Anthony, and Gina Torres, among others. The film is directed by Numa Perrier, while Leigh Davenport served as the scriptwriter.

The Perfect Find premieres on Netflix on June 23, 2023.

2) A Beautiful Life

A Beautiful Life is a Netflix Original film that revolves around Elliott, a struggling fisherman who gets the chance of a lifetime when the extraordinary singer in him is discovered by Suzanne, a famous music manager.

The story follows Elliott's journey as he learns to overcome the challenges in his life while coming to terms with his rising stardom as a musician and his budding love life with Suzanne's music producer daughter, Lily.

Danish singer Christopher Lund Nissen stars in the lead role alongside Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Christine Albeck Børge, and others in this Danish musical rom-com. The film also features original music by Christopher.

A Beautiful Life releases on Netflix on June 1, 2023.

3) Through My Window: Across the Sea

The much-anticipated sequel to Netflix's Original Spanish film Through My Window (2022), Through My Window: Across the Sea, follows Raquel and Ares as they figure out how to keep their relationship going amid all kinds of problems. Following the events of the first film, Ares and Raquel have been in a long-distance relationship for a year, which they find more challenging than they thought.

The rom-com follows the two as they reunite during the summer and go on a vacation where their bond and love are tested as they face new challenges and insecurities. The original cast of the film has returned, with Clara Galle and Julio Peña reprising their roles as Raquel and Ares.

They are joined by returning cast members Eric Masip, Hugo Arbués, Emilia Lazo, Natalia Azahara, and Guillermo Lasheras, as well as a couple of new additions, including Andrea Chaparro, Iván Lapadula, and Carla Tous.

Through My Window: Across the Sea arrives on June 23, 2023.

All the above-mentioned titles will be available for streaming on Netflix in June 2023.

