Ocean's 11 movie: Johnny Depp and 2 actors who were almost cast

Ocean's Eleven is a classic among modern heist cinema. Directed by Steven Soderbergh with a screenplay from Ted Griffin, the 2001 heist comedy is a reboot of the 1960 film of the same name.

Ocean's Eleven is, to this day, among the foremost movies with an incredible ensemble cast of Hollywood A-listers. The film starred George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac, Scott Caan, Qin Shaobo, and Cark Reiner in pivotal roles. The film also featured some of the most prominent cameos in modern cinematic history.

Ocean's Eleven was a huge commercial success, grossing over $450 million worldwide against a budget of $85 million. It also received critical acclaim for its strong cast, stylish visuals, and cleverly crafted plotline.

Recently, during a talk at the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on Ocean's Eleven, Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney talked about how the cast for the film could have been a bit different. They discussed how some other prominent A-listers were considered and approached to appear in central roles, but they outright denied it.

Ocean's Eleven - The movie and the cast that could have been

Ocean's Eleven follows the story of Danny Ocean, a charismatic ex-con who hatches a plan to rob three of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas. To pull off the elaborate heist, he recruits a team of eleven highly skilled criminals, each with their own unique talents. Among them are Rusty Ryan, Danny's former partner in crime, the smooth-talking Linus Caldwell, and the tech-savvy Livingston Dell.

The group must navigate complex personal relationships and outsmart the casinos' tight security measures to complete the job. With the help of Danny's ex-wife Tess, who is also the girlfriend of the ruthless casino owner they plan to rob, the team successfully executes their plan, making off with millions of dollars in cash.

However, they soon discover that they may have been double-crossed, and they must use all of their skills and wits to stay one step ahead of their enemies and keep their freedom. In the end, the group manages to outsmart their adversaries and pull off one of the most audacious heists in Las Vegas history.

The cast of Ocean's Eleven (Image via Alamy)

One of the things that worked wonders for Ocean's Eleven was its star-studded cast. While the film was executed flawlessly with a well-written storyline, the ensemble cast featuring multiple A-listers undoubtedly made it more appealing to the audience. Let's look at some of the other actors who were considered to appear in the film.

1) Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp (Image via Getty)

Linus Caldwell, portrayed by Matt Damon, is a key character in Ocean's Eleven, who acts with Danny Ocean in the heist. Despite his lack of experience, Linus is a gifted pickpocket and has a talent for blending in with his surroundings, making him an asset to the group.

Apparently, Johnny Depp was approached for the part but denied the offer. Depp is known for his versatility and ability to bring unique and quirky characters to life on screen, so it's possible that he could have added a different dynamic to the role of Linus.

However, Depp's distinctive style may not have been the best fit for the more grounded and subtle character of Linus. The character's arc is built around his growth and development from a nervous and insecure young thief to a more confident and capable member of the team. Damon's understated performance captured this journey effectively, and it's unclear if Depp would have been able to convey the same nuance and subtlety.

2) Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg (Image via Getty)

Mark Wahlberg is another actor who was considered to play the character of Caldwell, but shot down the offer. Known for his tough-guy roles and charismatic on-screen presence, Wahlberg could have made the character more brash and confident than Damon's portrayal.

Wahlberg's natural charm and swagger might have made Linus a more assertive character from the outset, potentially altering the dynamic between him and the other members of the team. At the same time, Wahlberg has also shown an ability to bring subtlety and nuance to his performances. It's possible that he could have captured Linus's arc and growth throughout the film effectively.

Ultimately, it's hard to say how the film would have been different with Wahlberg in the role, but it's clear that his unique style and charisma could have added a different dimension to the character of Linus Caldwell.

3) Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis (Image via Getty)

Ironically, another actor who would not have originally been a part of the cast for Ocean's Eleven was George Clooney. As put forth by The Ringer, there was a rumor that the lead character of Danny Ocean was initially offered to Bruce Willis. However, Willis had to turn it down due to some scheduling conflicts and previous commitments.

Willis is known for his tough-guy roles and on-screen charisma, which could have added a different edge to the suave and charming character of Danny Ocean, as portrayed by Clooney. However, Willis did go on to appear for a brief cameo in the 2004 sequel, Ocean's Twelve.

In Ocean's Twelve, Willis plays a fictionalized version of himself and is shown as one of the targets of the gang's elaborate heist plan. The crew plans to steal the Imperial Coronation Fabergé Egg from Willis's mansion in Europe, but it is foiled when they run into Willis himself. His appearance adds a playful meta element to the film along with highlighting the entertainment value and lighthearted tone of the Ocean's series.

While other actors were considered to be part of the lead cast in the Ocean's series, fans have long accepted the original actors for the characters they played. Each of them have done an impeccable job and turned the characters into the iconic versions that they are today.

Poll : 0 votes