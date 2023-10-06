Kevin Costner's two-part Horizon: An American Saga film gets an official teaser trailer, release date revealed

Kevin Costner's upcoming two-part American epic Western film titled Horizon: An American Saga is coming to theaters next year. On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced that the two-part film will be released in the summer of 2024.

Costner's upcoming two-part Western epic could very well be the magnum opus of his illustrious career. The actor is not just starring in it. He is also the director, writer, and producer. This 2024 movie has been Costner's dream since the 1980s, and it looks like his dream is finally taking shape.

Apart from Kevin Costner, Horizon: An American Saga's star-studded assembled cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Colin Cunningham, among others.

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga will be released in June and August 2024

The teaser trailer for Horizon: An American Saga was released on October 5, 2023. Here is the clip released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The above clip gives not a single thing away about the upcoming film, however, viewers do get an idea of what to expect. The teaser opened with a wide shot of a humongous canyon, possibly situated somewhere in the American West. The release dates of both parts are then revealed, and Kevin Costner is finally shown riding his horse through a massive open field.

He is dressed as a rugged cowboy, and he turns around and fires three rounds into oblivion. The gun he is carrying is extremely powerful and gives the hint that he is an authority figure, like a war hero or sheriff. Information about his character will be revealed over time.

Part 1 of the film will be released on June 28, 2024, and part 2 on August 16, 2024.

One of the lead actors, Isabelle Fuhrman, was recently interviewed by MovieWeb. She opened up about her wonderful experience working with Kevin Costner.

She said,

"I love him. He is wonderful, kind, sweet, generous. I really do think that he is a genius. And he has such a great eye for talent, but also good people, like our entire cast and crew. It doesn't happen all the time that you work with people that you not only love while you're working with them, but you keep in touch after because making a movie is like this big petri dish."

She ended her statement by saying,

"He's put like all of his own money behind it. And you can tell every day, he feels like he's 23 years old. He has such a happy, youthful energy about his work, and the passion exudes from every frame of the movie and how he treats everyone on set. He is a wonderful class act, and I absolutely adore him."

Some of Kevin Costner's other iconic directorial projects are The Postman, Open Range, Dances with Wolves, etc.

Horizon: An American Saga synopsis

According to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel, the synopsis of Horizon: An American Saga reads,

"In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many."

It continues,

"Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

Apart from Kevin Costner, the producers of the film are Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard. Its music is helmed by John Debney.