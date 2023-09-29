"Creepy evangelical vibe": Elon Musk in a cowboy hat trends as billionaire visits Eagle Pass over migrant border issue

On September 28, tech billionaire Elon Musk visited Eagle Pass in Texas, which is at the US-Mexican border. During his visit, he met with local politicians and law enforcement to gather better insight into the ongoing U.S. immigration debate.

This comes in the wake of immigrants moving across northern Mexico via freight trains and buses and entering the USA into border states, such as Texas, Arizona, and California, with the aim of seeking asylum in the country. Interestingly, Joe Biden’s administration passed a new asylum policy earlier this year to discourage such unauthorized border crossings, as reported by Reuters.

Expand Tweet

While migrants have crowded border towns such as San Diego in California and El Paso in Texas, maximum of them have taken shelter in Eagle Pass, across the Rio Grande railroad bridge. In fact, the razor wire placed across the Rio Grande River banks by the Texas National Guard also seemed to be useless in the face of the recent immigration crisis.

Since Eagle Pass is the most impacted region, Elon Musk flew there on Thursday to assess the situation in person. He was wearing his signature black t-shirt, denim pants, and aviator-style sunglasses. However, what seemed to be out of the ordinary was a black cowboy hat.

In fact, this new addition to his look caught the attention of netizens, who are now making hilarious comments online. In relation to this, one X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @H_MitchellPhoto’s tweet, noting how the billionaire gave off "creepy evangelical vibes."

Expand Tweet

“Trying to look cool today”: Netizens have wild reactions to Elon Musk’s new cowboy hat look in Texas

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, visited Eagle Pass in Texas on Thursday to check up on the immigration crisis that is going on in the border states of the USA, as Mexican migrants try to illegally cross the border and seek shelter in the country.

Elon Musk chose an ensemble of a black t-shirt, jeans, a black cowboy hat worn backward, and a pair of aviator goggles for his day’s appearance at Eagle Pass. As soon as his images surfaced on X, Twitteratti had wild reactions to his cowboy hat look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During his visit to Eagle Pass, Musk posted a four-minute video on X, introducing the U.S. Republican Representative Tony Gonzales, who welcomed him and also mentioned how “people along the Texas border really feel abandoned.”

This was not the first time Elon Musk has shown interest in the U.S. immigration issues. Earlier this month, he posted a video selfie on his official X account and suggested “a two-pronged approach to overhauling U.S. immigration,” as reported by Reuters.

Not only that, he also urged for an “expedited legal approval” to properly expand the immigration system to welcome “hard-working and honest” migrants, while stopping those who try to break the law.

Expand Tweet

Musk further continued by saying how he was a South African native and was himself an immigrant citizen of the USA and tagged himself as “extremely pro-immigrant.”

However, during his latest visit to the Texas-Mexico border, he contradicted his previous statements by saying that a wall needs to be erected so as to stop immigrants. He also added how the influx of people in the USA was leading important cities like New York City to “buckle,” reported The Telegraph.

"We want to do both things - smooth out legal immigration and stop a flow of people that is of such magnitude that we’re leading to a collapse of social services," he stated.

Over the last few months, Musk has immersed himself in global politics. For instance, in May, he promoted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican presidential campaign launch, an act that almost rendered X broken.

Likewise, in early September, he went on record to say how he refused Ukraine to use his satellite network Starlink to help them defend against Russian invasion. In fact, last week itself, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested him to attempt to strike a balance between protecting free speech and fighting hate speech on X.

Interestingly, Elon Musk has a lot to do with the Texas socio-political and economic scenario as one of Tesla’s major production plants is in Austin, while SpaceX’s major testing and launch site is in Boca Chica, near Brownsville, on the Texas Gulf Coast.