What happened to Evelyn Guardado? Body of missing constable reportedly found by Eagle Pass police

Authorities in Eagle Pass, Texas, have seemingly discovered the remnants of Evelyn Guardado, a 24-year-old woman who went missing on January 31.

On February 7, the Eagle Pass Police Department Police Chief, Federico Garza, announced at a press conference that the remains of a woman were found at 9.36 am. The body was located in Texas' northern Maverick County and was believed to be Guardado's. Evelyn Guardado's family was informed about the discovery of the body and they identified her as the deceased.

The rural region where the body was found is close to where Evelyn reportedly worked in a private prison as a detention officer. Guardado was reported missing on February 1, 2023, a day after she went missing.

According to officials, the remains are "most likely" those of Guardado, citing certain identifiers. However, the local medical examiner must still complete the identification of the remains. According to Garza, the body that was discovered had apparent wounds.

While speaking with KenS5 news, he said:

“We’ve been looking everywhere in the city and the county, ever since the day they told us she was missing."

Evelyn Guardado was reportedly murdered by Jesus Vasquez

In the same press conference, Federico Garza stated that the case is now a murder case and that a primary suspect named Jesus Vasquez has been arrested. The 34-year-old has been charged with the murder of Evelyn Guardado and was arrested in Medina County, Texas while traveling out of town.

While speaking to KenS5 news, he said:

"We don't know the exact relationship that he had with her. There are a lot of rumors, so many things we need to narrow down."

On January 31, Evelyn Guardado reportedly left work and dropped off a colleague. This was the last time anybody heard from her, as per the authorities. Her vehicle was later discovered in an apartment complex.

Vasquez was previously arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and released on a $35,000 bail. When murder charges were brought against him, he was arrested in Medina County.

Garza told KENS5:

"I know it’s desperation time, but we would prefer for them to contact the police department so we can be jointly working.”

Maverick County Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy of the discovered remains under Texas law. It will be performed at the Webb County Coroner’s Office in Laredo, Texas.

Individuals with information related to this case should contact the Eagle Pass Police Department at (830)773-9044 ext. 2053.

