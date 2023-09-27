How to take the CFAK aka Cowboy, Fairy, Angel, or Knight quiz on TikTok? All you need to know

A personality quiz called CFAK or the Cowboy, Fairy, Angel, or Knight has taken TikTok by storm, with users scrambling to check which of the four personalities they have. The test asks one to answer two yes or no questions about their initial response to specific scenarios.

The CFAK quiz is the brainchild of personality test creator and TikTok user @feleciaforthewin, who shared it on her profile on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The post soon went viral and currently has over 1.6 million views and over 37.5 thousand likes.

The test relies on one's initial reaction to a situation, which the quiz's author states can reveal a lot about one's nature. According to Felecia's website, to take the CFAK test, one has to answer the following questions:

You just got something new in the mail. What is your initial reaction? Are you the type of person to read the manual before you use it? It’s the middle of the night and someone breaks into your house. What is your initial reaction? Are you the type of person to respond by going to find the intruder?

Note down the answers and the Yes-No combination would reveal whether one is Cowboy, Fairy, Angel, or Knight.

Felecia designed the CFAK test in August 2023

In her Interview with the un New York Post, Felecia Freely, a 31-year-old content creator based in Brooklyn, New York, remarked that she finds that personality tests are a fun way for her to explore her passion for psychology.

She explained that there are only four personality types and it took her approximately two weeks to come up with the CFAK analysis.

"I chose cowboys, fairies, angels, and knights because they’re all distinctively different from one another, and all embody a (superhuman)-like quality that people often aspire to," she stated.

Freely stated if one answered No-No to both questions then they were a fairy, if one answered No-Yes then they are a cowboy, Yes-No then an Angel, and finally, Yes-Yes then a knight.

In a separate post, the 31-year-old content creator elaborated on the meaning of the results.

Cowboy: They are "confident and fearless, and they’re willing to take risks and fail," she explained. Content creators, artists, entrepreneurs, writers, and even hackers all share the cowboy personality. Fairy: Freely explained that this was the rarest of the CFAK traits. They think differently and don't follow the rules, many times making others uncomfortable even though they mean well. They are generally neurodivergent. Angel: The creator explained that these people make others feel welcome and many strangers easily open up to them. "Angels are the light of this world," she noted, adding that these people usually find others wanting to protect them and keep them safe. Knight: They are those who "keep the world from falling apart... They construct and build the world as we know it." People who are engineers, veterans, and those in the science or construction field are knights as they are dependable and will fight for what is right.

While the CFAK quiz has gone viral on TikTok, its author warns that although it is based on psychological studies, it is still not a representation of psychology, and it is thus advisable to take the test as a fun activity rather than a fact.