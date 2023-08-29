Is Yellowstone being canceled after season 5? Exploring why there won't be a sixth season

Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan, has been a flagship western series that has captivated audiences worldwide since its premiere. The series, featuring Kevin Costner, has garnered a massive fanbase, eagerly awaiting each new episode and season.

Set in the sprawling Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the drama portrays the life of the Dutton family as they navigate challenges to protect their land and legacy. As the second part of Yellowstone season 5 looms, fans have been surrounded with rumors and speculation about the show's future.

Questions regarding Kevin Costner's involvement, the potential introduction of Matthew McConaughey, and the ultimate fate of the series have been swirling in the minds of its devoted followers. The question remains: Is Yellowstone season 5 the final chapter in the Dutton family saga? The unfortunate answer is yes. The second part of season 5 will mark the end of the series.

However, fans have a glimmer of hope as a sequel series is in the works, with Matthew McConaughey expected to take on the lead role. While it is disappointing to bid farewell to the beloved series, the story of the Dutton family will continue in a new and exciting way.

The sun sets over the Dutton Ranch asYellowstone concludes with season 5 part 2

Expand Tweet

The series has been a cornerstone of global hits, launching an entire universe of shows from 1883 to Tulsa King. Despite its success, the series has been surrounded by rumors, including alleged drama with lead actor Kevin Costner and the possibility of Matthew McConaughey stepping in.

Amidst these speculations, it has been confirmed that the series will conclude after the second part of season 5. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed confidence in the sequel series, stating:

"I am confident our sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

The CEO of 101 Studios, David Glasser, also shared his enthusiasm for the sequel.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world," he said.

The midseason break of season 5 was marked by the airing of its eighth episode on New Year's Day. The much-anticipated episode 9 will be released in November 2023. This decision to end the series follows several rumors about its potential closure.

Expand Tweet

The Hollywood Reporter previously indicated that Kevin Costner was unwilling to commit more than a week to finishing the season due to his work on another project, Horizon.

This sparked concerns that the most-watched drama on television could end prematurely. However, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, vehemently denied these rumors.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," he said.

Additionally, the Paramount Plus show insiders informed the New York Post that the series would end after the fifth season, citing friction with Costner as a contributing factor. A well-placed production source said:

"It's the same as with any showrunner and big star – there's respect, but there's friction."

While it is disheartening that Yellowstone will not continue beyond season 5, fans can find solace that the Dutton family's story will live on through its various spin-offs and the upcoming sequel series. Despite the reported friction with Kevin Costner and the swirling rumors, the legacy of Yellowstone will continue to thrive in the world created by Taylor Sheridan.