Fact Check: Is Yellowstone cancelled by Kevin Costner? Discontinued claim debunked 

Social media users were left shocked and surprised when they saw an advertisement on social media claiming that the hit show Yellowstone had been cancelled by the producers, as the advertisement included an image of the actor, Kevin Costner. The ad mentioned:

“Yellowstone Discontinued - Effective Immediately."

The ad suggested that Kevin Costner cancelled the show, as he is one of the actors and producers in the show. However, if one clicks on the ad, it immediately takes the user to an article that talks about more than 200 shows and their alleged budgets.

Hence, the title of the ad claiming that it is being discontinued was fake, and just clickbait. This is also because the article claimed that Season 5 of the show will air in November 2022. Hence, the article is old as season 5 has already finished in January, this year.

Therefore, the ad was misleading and fake, as Kevin Costner has not cancelled the show, and many publications like Deadline have already reported that the final episodes of the show will be aired in November 2024.

Paramount or Kevin Costner have not cancelled Yellowstone: More details revealed as fake news spreads on social media

While there is no denying that social media can be extremely informative and useful for the masses. At times, it can spread lies and fake news, as something similar happened when a fake ad was reported about Kevin Costner cancelling the popular show.

While nothing like being reported is happening in reality, instead, the makers are gearing up to release the final episodes as soon as possible, as the production is currently halted due to the ongoing strikes.

The makers of the show also released a statement a few months back stating how there has been an unforeseen lag in the making of the show, as the final episodes were to air by December 2023.

The statement read:

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

The series tells the tale of the conflicts caused by to shared borders of the Yellowstone Ranch, and Yellowstone National Park. The first episode of the show aired on June 20, 2018, and the viewership of the show has been going strong due to its popularity amongst the masses.

The incident once again marks the importance of not believing in anything and everything on social media, as the internet users should believe in the information being shared by official sources .