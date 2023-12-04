The Color Run founder Travis Snyder recently passed away at the age of 45. Apart from The Color Run, Snyder also served as the founder of Bigsley since 2014. Snyder's death was confirmed through Instagram, where a statement was shared on his behalf, explaining the way he wanted everyone to remember him.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who was a close friend of Travis Snyder, also paid tribute to him on Instagram by sharing:

"Strongest man I ever met You are in my soul and in my bones im so grateful to have been your friend. Rest brother. What an Angel all my aloha to Heidi Like Miles and my Hank Unko loves you.'

Travis Snyder is mostly known for his work with The Color Run over the years

Travis Snyder has served as the founder of various companies over the years. According to his LinkedIn page, he joined Brigham Young University in 2000, studying American Studies/Business.

He started his career as the founder and president of Race Tri in 2001. Next, he joined the Red Rock Relay LLC at the same position in 2008 and exited Race Tri in 2010. He was the founder and chairman of The Color Run since 2011 and Bigsley since 2014.

The bio on his LinkedIn page states that Travis pursued a successful career as an entrepreneur and investor over the years. He contributed to the expansion of The Color Run, helping to organize around 200 events every year which witnessed the participation of millions of participants from several countries around the world.

Travis has appeared as a special guest speaker at different events like the Running USA symposium, USA Triathlon conference, TBI conference, and Honored Alumni Lectures.

His profile has been featured in major publications like The Wall Street Journal, CNN, ESPN, and more.

Travis Snyder stated how he wanted people to remember him

Following Travis Snyder's recent demise, a lengthy statement was shared on his Instagram page which explained his battle with health issues and the things he achieved over the years. The beginning of the statement read:

"Well, a long term illness at least gives time to consider what I would want included in this dang thing. Rather than it be empty or have some statement about how I died, a few life details, and some accolades. I'd rather have something written from my heart."

Snydеr rеquеstеd еvеryonе to not say that he lost his life after struggling with cancеr.

"So much of life makes no sense. The amount of suffering out in the world can just be too much. I felt it and see it all around me. The only thing that I have ever come to is that we suffer to soften us, to care more, to love more, and try to life each other up," he continued.

Hе еndеd by writing that hе was thankful to havе donе somеthing with his carееr and that hе was ablе to fulfill his drеams. Hе statеd that hе dеvеlopеd a lot of rеlationships and rеquеstеd еvеryonе to sharе a mеmory thеy had with him in thе commеnts sеction.

Snyder is survived by his wife Heidi and three children - Hank, Miles, and Luke.