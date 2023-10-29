What happened to Will Horton in Days of Our Lives? Explained

Will Horton, a prominent character in the world of Days of Our Lives, has embarked on a remarkable journey filled with trials and tribulations. From coming out as gay to facing murder, amnesia, and time in prison, Will's life in Salem is a captivating story that viewers have loved and cherished for a while.

Let's take a deeper dive into the intricate narrative of Will Horton, exploring his complex relationships, family dynamics, and the actors who brought this character to life.

Who plays Will Horton on Days of Our Lives?

Will Horton's character has been portrayed by a series of talented actors throughout the years. The role was initially undertaken by Dylan Patton in 2009, followed by Chandler Massey's memorable portrayal starting in 2010.

Guy Wilson briefly assumed the character from 2014 to 2015. Chandler Massey made his triumphant return to Days of Our Lives in 2017 but later revealed his exit in February 2019, marking a significant shift in the character's journey.

How did Will Horton die on Days of Our Lives?

At the end of his journey on Days of Our Lives, Will Horton met a tragic fate. In the episode that aired on October 9, 2015, Will was strangled to death by Ben Weston, known as the Necktie Killer. The heart-wrenching scenes depicted Will's lifeless body in the morgue, his burial, and the deep grief of his family and loved ones.

This marked a significant turning point, and Guy Wilson, the actor who portrayed Will, made his last appearance on October 13, 2015. However, in the soap opera world, where twists and turns are commonplace, the story of Will Horton would take unexpected and intriguing paths in the years to come.

Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis: A love story

A pivotal moment in Will's life occurred when he crossed paths with Sonny Kiriakis. After grappling with Sami's infidelity, Will confided in Sonny about his struggle to come out as gay. Trying to convince himself that he was straight, Will faced further complications when a one-night stand with Gabi led to an unexpected pregnancy.

Nevertheless, his encounter with Sonny marked a profound change in his life, sparking a transformative relationship that navigated the complexities of co-parenting with Gabi, forming a unique family structure.

A brief history of Will Horton's family and life struggles

Will's family life was marked by turmoil and shifting relationships. His tumultuous early years involved Sami Brady's manipulation, convincing herself and the entire town of Salem that Austin was Will's father. As his parents, Sami and Lucas's tumultuous relationship contributed to his challenging upbringing.

Despite moments of joy when Sami married Lucas, Will's happiness was short-lived when his mother was blackmailed into marrying EJ DiMera. This prompted Will to leave for Switzerland, seeking solace with his Uncle Austin and Aunt Carrie. Upon his return to Days of Our Lives Salem in 2009, Will encountered a web of deception concerning the adoption of a baby named Grace.

Final thoughts

His portrayal has left an indelible mark on the character, and Days of Our Lives, and here's what the actor said to TV Guide Magazine:

"I want what's best for the show and the character. I'm honored to have played Will's coming-out story, and really proud of the Will and Sonny romance. It's important that they pass the torch to another actor and continue the story."

As the legacy of Will Horton, one of the most prominent LGBTQ characters in the soap opera world, endures, viewers look forward to discovering the next chapter in his captivating story within the world of Days of Our Lives.