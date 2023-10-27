Mystic Christmas cast list: Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, and others star in the Hallmark movie

With the festive season drawing near, Hallmark is bringing us yet another Holiday movie, Mystic Christmas. The movie is set in the coastal village of Mystic, Connecticut, which has served as the filming location for several recent Christmas movies.

The movie follows marine veterinarian Juniper, played by Jessy Schram, as she travels to Mystic in the holidays for a temporary job at a rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with an old flame, Sawyer, played by Chandler Massey, who is now the owner of a local pizza shop.

Will their reignited love lead to something more than just a holiday fling? Catch Mystic Christmas premiering this Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8 PM ET.

Mystic Christmas cast list: Jessica Schram to play marine veterinarian

Before the Hallmark movie drops this weekend, here is the full cast list of Mystic Christmas.

Jessy Schram

The American actress, model, and singer, Jessica Schram has been cast in the leading role as Juniper, a marine veterinarian in the Hallmark Christmas movie. Commenting on her role in the movie, she said in an interview with CT Insider, which was published on October 23:

"When they said (the film) was going to be in Mystic, I looked it up and I thought that the pictures were adorable. I knew we weren't going anywhere where we would not be enjoying ourselves, and I really loved the rehabilitation aspect that it focuses on for marine life."

Some of Schram's most notable roles include Hannah Griffith in Veronica Mars, Rachel Seybolt in Life, and Karen Nadler in Falling Skies. She is renowned for her role as Cinderella/Ashley Boyd in Once Upon a Time.

Chandler Massey

Expand Tweet

Hallmark has yet again roped in Chandler Massey for the upcoming Christmas movie. Massey has been cast in the role of Juniper's old flame, Sawyer, who keeps a pizza shop in the village of Mystic. Massey has expressed his excitement to be a part of another Hallmark Christmas special in the same interview with CT Insider:

"I have a relationship with Hallmark over the years and I've done a number of movies for them. And to be part of a feel-good Christmas story is a really lovely thing. I think Hallmark has found success because it's kind of a happy thing, a feel-good kind of channel. That's rare. It's very rare thing these days."

Massey is an American actor and singer who is best known for his role as Will Horton in NBC's daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. He has also been awarded the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series three years in a row (2012-2014). Massey was also nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Patti Murin

Expand Tweet

American actress, singer, and dancer, Patti Murin has been cast in the role of Candice, Juniper's best friend and the manager at the aquarium in Mystic Christmas. Murin says that what drew her to the movie was the theme of animal rescue in Mystic Christmas. It is something very different from any other Hallmark movie that we usually see.

The movie is Murin's fifth Hallmark feature. The actor is best known for her recurring role as Dr. Nina Shore in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med (2016- 2019).

Mystic Christmas also stars Delaney Quinn as Louisa, William R. as Moses, Keri Safran, Eric Freeman, and Amelie McKendry. Catch the movie on Hallmark on October 28.