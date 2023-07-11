The Christmas Reboot on Hallmark: Cast and characters explored

The Christmas Reboot is an upcoming romantic comedy movie that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Kate Pragnell has served as the writer of the movie, while Corey Sevier has acted as the director.

The brand-new movie revolves around a woman named Renee whose Christmas wish comes true but at a heartbreaking cost. The movie will showcase, the protagonist's journey to undo her ultimate Christmas wish.

The official synopsis for The Christmas Reboot, per IMDb, reads as follows:

"After a particularly disheartening work day at her local gift shop, RENEE makes a Christmas wish for a different life. She wakes up in a NYC high rise as the CEO of one of the most successful meal kit delivery companies in the world. Everything is seemingly perfect except for one thing - she's no longer married to her beloved husband. Is her new life too full to include her husband or is she destined to win him back?"

The lead cast list for The Christmas Reboot includes Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier and Kimberly-Ann Truong, among others.

The lead cast members and their body of works explored before The Christmas Reboot debuts on Hallmark Channel

1) Vanessa Lengies as Renee

The 37-year-old Canadian actress, singer and dancer Vanessa Lengies will be seen playing the role of the protagonist Renee in the brand new Hallmark movie, The Christmas Reboot.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the significant role of Sugar Motta in Glee, Roxanne Bojarski in American Dreams and Erica in Turner & Hooch.

Apart from these, the Candian actress has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Stick It, Foreign Exchange, Extreme Movie, Archie's Final Project, Still Waiting..., We Are Your Friends, Happy Birthday, Immortal, I'd Like to Be Alone Now, Married Young, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a few others.

She has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV shows, entailing The Country Mouse and the City Mouse Adventures, Radio Active, Caillou, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Monarch Cove, Hawthorne, Rules of Engagement, Accidentally on Purpose and many more.

2) Corey Sevier as Aaron

A still of Corey Sevier (Image Via IMDb)

The 39-year-old well-known Canadian actor Corey Sevier is all set to play the pivotal role of Renee's husband Aaron in the upcoming Hallmark romantic comedy movie.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Savan in The Lost Future, Peter Wolf in The Corruption of Divine Providence, Darcy Hawkins in It Takes a Christmas Village and Simon in The Dog Lovers Guide to Dating.

Sevier has also been a part of several other notable TV movies and movies, including The Wrong Bed: Naked Pursuit, Northern Lights of Christmas, Matchmaker Christmas, Grounded For Christmas, Heart of the Holidays, The Secret Sauce, Meet Me in New York, Road Trip Romance, Lemonade Stand Romance, Pumpkin Everything and The Northlander, among others.

The actor has also been a pivotal part of a few TV series, entailing Monster by Mistake, Wild Card, Code Breakers, North Shore, Little Men, Smallville, Gospel of Deceit, The Best Years, Supernatural and a few others.

3) Kimberly-Ann Truong as Cici

The highly talented actress Kimberly-Ann Truong will be seen portraying the significant role of Cici in the new movie The Christmas Reboot.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Carol in the TV show Run the Burbs, Rachel in the TV series Sex/Life and Athena in the TV series Take Note.

Truong has also been a part of a few other well-known movies and TV shows, including Total Drama, Love Hacks, Ruby an the Well, Write Place, Write Time, Kim's Convenience, In the Dark, My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and a few others.

Other cast members for The Christmas Reboot include Paula Boudreau as Maria, Miguel Rivas as Jerry, Brynn Godenir as Tasha, Gerry Mendicino as Jeff and Moni Ogunsuyi as Ashley.

The Christmas Reboot premieres on Hallmark Channel on July 15, 2023.

