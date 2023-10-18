"My father said he'd rather me be an alcoholic or sleep with different guy" - When Martina Navratilova shared her parents' reaction to her sexuality

Martina Navratilova came out of the closet a long time ago, but things were not as easy for her as it is now, since her own parents were against her sexuality.

Navratilova has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, as well as 41 Major titles in doubles and mixed doubles. Her path to fame, however, had its challenges, especially the time in 1981 when the New York Daily News publicly outed her as bisexual (later gay) after she gave them an interview.

The publication promised the American that they would not publish the article since there was a lot at stake, as she was yet to get US citizenship and felt that being openly homosexual would ruin the reputation of the WTA Tour and cause her sponsors to drop her.

However, just days after she was granted American citizenship, the New York Daily News published the article titled, 'Martina fears Avon's call if she talks.' Avon was the WTA Tour's major sponsor back then.

They also used a quote that revealed Martina Navratilova's parents' negative reaction to her coming out, which hurt her the most, as she told the Dallas Morning News a few days after the controversy unfolded.

According to Navratilova, her father had gone as far as to express that he would have preferred her to be an 'alcoholic' or sleep with different men every night than be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I hope they don't see that (quote). Then, my father said he'd rather me be an alcoholic or sleep with a different guy every night than to be what I was," she said.

Martina Navratilova added that her parents eventually came around and accepted her for who she was.

"But that has changed. Now they have accepted it. They don't think I'm a bad person," the 66-year-old said.

Martina Navratilova is now happily married to her wife Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova pictured with her wife Julia Lemigova at Wimbledon 2023

Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova's love story was years in the making.

Lemigova is a former Russian beauty queen who was crowned Miss USSR in 1990. She also turned heads as an openly gay housewife on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Miami.

Navratilova and Lemigova met for the first time in a bar in Paris in 2000, but it was not until eight years later that the duo met again during the French Open and something special sparked and they began dating.

Martina Navratilova then proposed to the 51-year-old while attending the 2014 US Open men's semifinal matches on the big screen of the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Lemigova said yes. They later tied the knot in December of that year.

"I have been waiting for the right time to ask Julia to marry me. I thought this was the right place and the right time to pop the question and thankfully I got a yes," Navratilova told the crowd.

Since then, the couple has been living happily together for nine years and has always had each other's back. The 18-time Grand Slam champion is even on good terms with her wife's daughters, Emma and Victoria.