Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently shared the poster for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Miami." The trailer of the show also sheds light on the tennis legend's fight against cancer.

Lemigova won the Miss USSR title in 1990, stepping in after the original winner was disqualified. The subsequent year, she represented the Soviet Union at the Miss Universe 1991 beauty pageant, securing the third place.

Currently, she is returning for her third consecutive season as a 'Housewife'. She holds the distinction of being the first LGBTQIA+ housewife in the Real Housewives franchise.

Julia Lemigova recently took to social media to share the new poster for the upcoming season of 'Real Housewives of Miami'. The show's trailer hints at the inclusion of Martina Navratilova, shedding light on the challenges faced by the couple during the tennis legend's battle with cancer.

Julia Lemigova's Instagram story

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have been in a loving relationship for over 17 years. They began dating in 2006 and tied the knot on December 15, 2014. Navratilova had proposed to Lemigova during the 2014 US Open, which was soon followed by their wedding.

When Julia Lemigova celebrated Martina Navratilova defeating cancer for the second time

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova rejoiced after the tennis legend won her second battle against cancer earlier this year.

During an interview with British journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan, Navratilova and Lemigova discussed the former's struggle with cancer. Lemigova recounted the moment they received the diagnosis, describing the overwhelming panic that engulfed her as she confronted an uncertain future with her wife.

Despite the fears, the former World No. 1 persevered, undergoing treatment and emerging stronger than ever. She, along with Julia, courageously shared her story with Morgan.

“I was in a total panic for three days thinking I may not see next Christmas,” Martina Navratilova said. "The bucket list came into my mind of all the things I wanted to do. And this may sound really shallow, but I was like, okay, ‘Which kick-ass car do I really want to drive if I live like a year?’” (via New York Post)

After Navratilova recovered in March, Lemigova took to social media to share the exhilarating news, expressing her sincere gratitude to the devoted fans who stood by their side and offered their heartfelt well-wishes throughout this challenging time.

"Cancer-free, finally! After a long road our champion has won her battle against not one, but two cancers. Thank you to everyone who has sent words of love and support our way. It means the world," Lemigova captioned her Instagram post.

Before receiving the news of Navratilova's cancer being in remission, Lemigova said that the couple had decided to postpone their adoption plans. The idea of adopting a child had been under consideration by the couple until they were devastated by the news in January.