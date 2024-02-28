What happened to Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives? Character's fate explained

Roman Brady has witnessed a tumultuous journey since his debut in 1981 on Days of Our Lives. As portrayed by Wayne Northrop (1981 to 1984 and 1991 to 1994) initially and later taken on by series veteran Josh Taylor in 1997, the character's fate has been a rollercoaster of love, loss, and mystery.

A police detective assigned to protect Marlena Evans from the Salem Strangler, Roman's arrival set the stage for a captivating tale of love and danger. His chemistry with Marlena led to a blossoming romance, culminating in their marriage.

The character’s early storylines on Days of Our Lives

The early 1980s saw Roman entangled in a web of deception orchestrated by the notorious Stefano DiMera. Framed for crimes committed by Stefano's nephew Andre DiMera, Roman found himself on the run to prove his innocence.

The storyline unfolded with gripping twists, including Roman's apparent demise in a confrontation with Stefano. In 1986, a mysterious amnesiac known as ‘The Pawn’ surfaced in Salem, ultimately revealed to be Roman Brady.

Undergoing extensive plastic surgery, brainwashing, and martial arts training by Stefano, Roman resumed his life, introducing a new layer of complexity to his character.

The early '90s introduced a shocking revelation—the Roman Brady portrayed since 1986 was not the real Roman. The actual Roman, played by Wayne Northrop, was found alive on an island after being imprisoned by Stefano.

This revelation added layers of emotional turmoil as Roman grappled with being replaced and his family accepting John Black, the brainwashed version of himself.

In the late '90s, Josh Taylor stepped into the role of Roman Brady, revealing his survival from exposure to biological warfare during a deep-cover ISA mission. Roman's return injected fresh dynamics into the narrative, including his ill-fated marriage to Kate Roberts.

Current storylines on Days of Our Lives

Throughout the 2000s, Roman faced apparent deaths, including during the Salem Stalker Murders, only to resurface alive on Melaswen island. The storyline involved Roman, Marlena, and other characters held captive by Tony Di Mera, adding suspense and intrigue to the plot.

As the soap opera navigated the second decade of the 21st century, Roman assumed the role of the commissioner of the Salem police force. After a failed marriage, he embraced a back-burner role as the patriarch of the Brady family, offering guidance to younger officers.

Retirement followed, and Roman transitioned to tending bar at the Brady Pub, later joining a private detective business with friends John Black and Steve 'Patch' Johnson. In 2021, Roman's romantic journey resurfaced as he rekindled his relationship with Kate, culminating in their remarriage the following year.

About Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor, born on 25 September 1943, is the talented actor behind the roles of Chris Kositchek and Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives. His acting journey began with a role as a contemporary cowboy in 1976, leading to appearances on popular shows like The Six Million Dollar Man and The Hardy Boys.

Taylor's notable portrayal of Chris Kositchek (1977 to 1987) marked the beginning of his enduring association with Days of Our Lives. In 1997, he returned to the show, this time embodying the character of Roman Brady, and continues being part of the show.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives are available to stream on Peacock.