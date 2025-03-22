What did Stephen Collins do? 77-year-old ‘7th Heaven’ star reportedly married to 37-year-old ‘superfan’ after child molestation scandal

The marriage of 7th Heaven actor Stephen Collins to Jenny Nagel, a woman 40 years his junior, will be featured alongside his child molestation scandal in Investigation Discovery's Hollywood Demons special episode. According to Page Six, the first episode, which covers Collins' scandal, is set to air on March 24.

Ad

The media outlet reported that in 2014, TMZ released a leaked audio recording from Collins's marriage counseling session with his then-wife, Faye Grant. In the recordings, the actor admitted to s*xually abusing three minors in 1973, 1982, and 1994.

According to Daily Mail, Collins and Nagel married in July 2019 and currently reside in Fairfield, Iowa. Dr. Drew Pinsky, an American media personality and documentary host, stated that Collins' wife, Jenny Nagel, was his "superfan." He said:

Ad

"Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him. She was a superfan."

Stephen Collins reflected on child molestation scandal

Stephen Collins at the WonderCon Anaheim 2014 - Day 1 - Image via Getty

Stephen Collins issued a statement to People in December 2014 after the recording of the marriage counseling session was leaked to TMZ. The actor told the media outlet that the recording from January 2012 was made without his or his therapist's consent.

Ad

The 7th Heaven actor publicly addressed the scandal, saying he regrets his past actions and has been working on himself. He said:

"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since. I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012."

Ad

According to TMZ, one of the victims was a relative of his then-wife, Faye Grant, and was 11 years old at the time. Another victim was around 12 years old. Authorities told the media outlet that there were at least three victims. Collins stated that the incidents occurred decades ago and claimed the media had spread misleading information. He said:

"This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent. On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32 and 40 years ago. The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth."

Ad

Stephen Collins told People that he contacted one victim 15 years later to apologize. The actor stated that he never reached out to other victims because he was told that it could adversely affect the victim's mind. He said:

"I did have an opportunity to do so with one of the women, 15 years later. I apologized and she was extraordinarily gracious. But after I learned in the course of my treatment that my being direct about such matters could actually make things worse for them by opening old wounds, I have not approached the other two women, one of whom is now in her 50s and the other in her 30s."

Ad

According to IMDb, the six-part Investigation Discovery docuseries Hollywood Demons will air from March 24 onwards and will stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback