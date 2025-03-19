Harry Sisson scandal: What exactly happened?

YouTube and TikTok content creator Harry Sisson, who joined the Democratic party, has found himself in hot waters after a scandal involving Snapchat surfaced against him. Sisson, a 22-year-old, has been accused of coercing various women into sending explicit images of themselves. Some women have come forward, calling Sisson out on his alleged actions.

This article will explore the controversy and delve into the allegations made against the political influencer.

What are the allegations against political influencer Harry Sisson?

On March 18, 2025, a verified X user named Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) took to her profile to launch a series of accusatory remarks against Harry Sisson. According to her posts, the political influencer had procured explicit images from 11 separate women, including a domestic abuse survivor:

"Harry Sisson convinced 11 different women that 'he had no roster' and 'respected them for more than their bodies' while persuading them to send explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat, including one from a domestic abuse survivor."

The alleged victims have turned to TikTok to voice their reactions against Harry Sisson. Sarah Fields reposted some of these TikToks, including allegations from users Diana (@yagirldianamichelle) and Carlee (@carleehosch).

Carlee (@carleehosch), a survivor of sexual assault, alleged that Sisson had initiated a potential relationship with her but, after six months, expressed his unwillingness to commit:

"Six months in talking, he suddenly is like, 'I'm not looking for any commitment and I'm not in a place to find anything long-term right now. Really busy. Blah, blah, blah.' I was understanding, I was fine keeping things casual. However, I couldn't help, but he led me on, and he admitted to that."

In another TikTok, Carlee alleged that Sisson refused to unsave her snaps, which may have been explicit:

"I thought there was this understanding that if he was f**king around or flirting with anybody else, asking for pics from them, he needed to delete mine. Unfortunately, it took me a couple of more months to figure out that he wasn't respecting that request."

Another user, Sara (@playmatesara), a domestic violence survivor, also came forward with a TikTok, stating that Sisson had reassured her that she was the only one sending him photos:

"He didn't inform me that there was no 'roster,' essentially implying that I was the only person he was talking to and the only person he was receiving photos from."

Hanna (@americanahhannah) came forward, stating that she had known Sisson for years and described him as "manipulative" and "conniving." She added:

"He's an incredibly sick individual, fairly perverted, and he's been getting away with this for so f**king long."

Reportedly, Harry Sisson has responded to the allegations by dismissing the girls as "insane." However, he has not issued any official structured response via his social media platforms. He currently has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and an additional 159K subscribers on YouTube.

