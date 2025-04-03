"I’m secure enough in my bank account": Raven Symone says she doesn't "defend herself" against Orlando Brown's words as it is "his experience"

During her appearance on the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show, Raven Symone claimed she did not “defend herself” against Orlando Brown's words as it was "his experience". The 37-year-old rapper had previously made many comments about Symone, the most recent one being during his January 13, 2024 interview with Cam Capone News, where Brown alleged having a child with her.

"You know, I have a baby with Raven, nobody knows that", Brown said.

On April 3, 2025, X user The Art of Dialogue shared a clip from the podcast where Symone addressed the issue. Although she did not specify which comment of Orlando Brown she was alluding to, she mentioned how she had chosen not to react to any of Brown's allegations.

"I'm secure enough in my bank account and my life that I don’t have to dig that deep down to take it," Symone said.

Raven Symone further explained that she had worked with Orlando Brown for "seven years, day in and out". She was close to "his family" and knew him quite well, both before and after his addiction. However, she did not need the exposure from reacting to the wild stories of "his experience". She chose to ignore his remarks and "plead the fifth."

"I also don’t defend myself about anything because that’s his experience. Only way people are going to know if it’s true or not is if I corroborate... And I plead the fifth, period," Symone added.

She further added that she was "almost 40," and at this stage in her life, she had much more important things to think about than react to the comments made by her former Disney co-star.

"I'm almost 40, I don't have room to steep and dip that low. I gotta wife, I got s** to do. You can stoop," she said.

Raven Symone praises Orlando Brown, calls him a "comedic genius"

9th Annual Truth Awards (Image via Getty)

During Jason Lee's podcast interview, Raven Symone, accompanied by Miranda Maday, her wife, shared her admiration for Orlando Brown’s comedic abilities.

Raven Symone and Orlando Brown played Raven and Eddie, respectively, on the hit Disney Channel series That’s So Raven (2003-2007). However, in the years following the show's end, Brown made a series of controversial and erratic statements regarding Symone.

According to The Wrap article dated November 22, 2016, Orlando Brown alleged having an explicit s*xual relation with Symone during an interview.

After that, in 2018, Brown got a large tattoo of Symone's face on his neck and chest, as reported by People Magazine on May 30, 2018. Further, in the 2024 interview with Cam Capone News, he even alleged that he fathered a child named Hunter with Symone.

However, keeping his statements aside, Raven acknowledged his talent and quick wit. She then described him as a “comedic genius,” stating that she had to give him the "props" for having the ability to make people laugh.

"He was a comedic genius. And he’s still making people laugh," Symone remarked.

While she praised Brown’s unique humor, she also subtly pointed out that, at present, his comedy came at the expense of others.

During the discussion, Raven Symone also admitted that his ability to think on his feet and come up with clever remarks was unmatched, even in comparison to her own comedic timing.

"His tongue quips are so much faster than mine, and I know that. So, he can come off the dome quick like…like that," she added.

At present, Raven Symone is involved in several projects, including the game show Scrabble, which she is hosting on the CW network. Orlando Brown, on the other hand, recently released a music video for his song Love to You on March 25, 2025.

