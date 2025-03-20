Who was Marty Callner? Renowned comedy and music video director and ‘Hard Knocks’ creator dies at 78

Marty Callner, a renowned director of comedy specials and music videos, passed away on March 17 in his Malibu home. According to Deadline, Callner's son Jazz revealed that he died of natural causes and was surrounded by his loved ones in his final moments. Callner was 78 years old at the time of his passing.

Ad

According to the media outlet, Marty Callner was a 12-time Emmy nominee. He created HBO's Hard Knocks and directed HBO specials with Robin Williams, George Carlin, Robert Klein, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, and Jerry Seinfeld. He also directed music videos for Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Cher, and Diana Ross, among others.

His production company, Cream Cheese Films, produced concert specials such as Garth Books' Live from Central Park, Whitney Houston: Concert for A New South Africa, Britney Spears' Live from Las Vegas, The Rolling Stones Live from MSG, Mark Anthony live from MSG.

Ad

Marty Callner's life and career explored

Marty Callner with his grandson Ezra. [Image via Instagram/@martycallner]

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marty Callner was born in Chicago on August 25, 1946, and was raised in Cincinnati. His mother, Ethel Jane, got him his first job as a prop man on The Nick Clooney Show. He worked in Cincinnati and Cleveland until HBO discovered him in the 1970s.

Ad

Before directing HBO's first stand-up comedy special, An Evening With Robert Klein, in 1975, he produced live Wimbledon Tennis matches and directed Richard Harris in Camelot on Broadway. He then teamed up with Mitzi Shore to discover up-and-coming comedic talents on HBO's Young Comedians shows.

He worked with Robin Williams, Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, Howie Mandel, Mike Binder, and Jim Carrey. According to the media outlet, Callner also discovered actor and comedian Paul Reubens.

Ad

Ad

Callner received multiple Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for directing concert and comedy specials. In 2022, in a New York Times interview, he shared how he used to direct comedy specials. Callner shared his priority was capturing the comedian's genius instead of taking unnecessary shots.

"I learned the comedy directs me... If a comedian is doing something physical, it better be a head-to-toe shot. If he’s making a poignant point, it better be on a close shot. It was reportage. My job was to capture their genius and not take shots that were superfluous. I see all kinds of directors today making this mistake. They are cutting around to show off," he said.

Ad

When Callner was asked whether he regretted not becoming a popular household name, he replied that he made people money and became the highest-paid TV director instead.

"I didn’t become a household name. But I did become the highest-paid television director in Hollywood, and the reason is: I made people a lot of money," he said.

David Coverdale, the singer-songwriter and founder of the hard rock band Whitesnake, shared his condolences on his X account. He wrote:

Ad

"Heartbreaking news…So shocked & saddened to hear…What an amazing guy…Super talent…My sincere condolences to Aleeza, his family friends & fans…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stand-up comedian and actor Dane Cook shared his condolences on X. Calling him a legend, Cook stated that after Callner's passing, he's reading the old texts the two exchanged throughout the years. Cook wrote:

"A million things I could say about my friend, collaborator and legend Marty Callner who passed away. I don’t have all the words right now. I’m heartbroken. I’m also reading the thousands of text we sent to each other over the last many years. Funny.. loving.. inspiring.. enlightening.. educating.. oh I will miss you Callner we all will."

Ad

Expand Tweet

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marty Callner is survived by his second wife, Aleeza, his children, and his grandchildren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback