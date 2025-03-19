Did MommyJoshua from TikTok pass away? Girlfriend pays tribute in wake of tragic loss

TikToker and content creator MommyJoshua, aka F30 Joshh, reportedly passed away in March, 2025. The online community was shocked with the sudden demise of the young TikToker. The news was confirmed by his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin through a video that she shared on TikTok on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The tribute that Emmie posted on the social media platform, had the couple looking at their Valentine's Day spread that Joshua made for her. The video had a caption on it which read:

"100 reasons we should be together and 1 reason we can’t."

In the caption, Emmie listed several reasons including their love for each other, "memories," "good times" and a lot of other factors. She also included a lot of MommyJoshua's personal features. In the end, she listed the reason that they couldn't be together and wrote:

"You're not with us anymore."

Several TikTok users offered condolences to Emmie and expressed shock upon hearing the tragic news. The young TikToker had shared his last video on March 14, where he captured his truck's tires getting swapped out.

According to Distractify, he had also posted a carousel of pictures as a part of celebrating eight months with his girlfriend on March 6. As of now, no information about the cause of death or the exact date of passing of the TikToker has been revealed by his family or Emmie.

Exploring more about late TikToker MommyJoshua, amid news about his demise

MommyJoshua, born on August 5, in the United States, and had become quite a popular TikToker. He made his debut on the social media platform back in April 2023 when he uploaded a dance video and captioned it "ts tuff."

As per the site FamousBirthdays, MommyJoshua's original TikTok account got banned. In July, 2023, he shared a photo on Instagram further suggesting that he got a new TikTok account. Then in September the same year, he shared a post on his Instagram profile. The post included the screengrab of his new TikTok account. The caption of the post read- "Follow my new TikTok."

One of his most viral videos was a lip sync one which amassed more than a million views in July 2023. Apart from having a significant social media presence, the late content creator reportedly enjoyed fishing. His Instagram profile has more than 2K followers and his TikTok account had over 800K followers.

According to FamousBirthdays, MommyJoshua also has a brother. The late TikToker reportedly would make a lot of lip sync videos on Travis Scott's songs. His Instagram profile is filled with a number of lip sync videos. While the content creator did not seem very active on Instagram lately, his online presence was more active on TikTok.

The influencer's fans were quite shocked by the news of his death. They took to his TikTok and Instagram profile to share their condolences and tributes.

