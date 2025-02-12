  • home icon
  "They told me to leave the lobby" — Orlando Brown says he tried to bail Diddy out of jail

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Feb 12, 2025 08:39 GMT
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, February 12, a video clip of Orlando Brown talking about visiting Diddy in prison surfaced on social media. The 1-minute-long clip, posted by @nojumper on X, shows the former That's So Raven star saying he hoped Sean Combs was doing okay.

Here's what Brown said about visiting P. Diddy in jail:

"I went out there while I was there to go see if he [Diddy] was fine... I went to try and pay his bail. They told me to leave the lobby. In the news media, it said, you know, he wanted to move and transfer, so there were rats."

Orlando Brown then went on to describe the facility where the rap mogul was being held.

"Okay, when you pull up, it's two buildings. He was in the first building, so he asked to be transferred to at least [the second] building. I went to both and I was trying to see I could pay his bail, and they were like, 'Nah, you can't'."

When the podcast host mentioned that if paying the bail was the only issue, Diddy would already have gotten that done already, to which Orlando Brown said:

"No, well, in some cases, it has to come from outside party."

The tweet has since received 15K views, with netizens calling it "the biggest troll" in the comments section. Ever since he was arrested in September 2024, Sean Combs has been held in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

Kanye West recently appealed for Diddy's freedom

Orlando Brown isn't the only celebrity who appears to stand in support of the 55-year-old. Earlier in February, Kanye West also spoke about the hip-hop mogul's freedom in a tweet.

Ye tagged President Donald Trump in his tweet, asking him to free his "brother" from the prison. In addition to that, West also hinted at launching a clothing line to raise funds in support of Sean Combs.

In another tweet, the Gold Digger rapper also shared his plans of selling items from a Sean John collaboration - something he had discussed with Diddy before the latter's arrest.

Ye further clarified that their original decision was to split the profits 50/50. However, since Combs wasn't allowed to earn money while in custody, his son, Justin Combs, would receive his share of the earnings, as per Times of India's February 11 report.

Soon after his online posts, Kanye West's X account was deactivated. It is not yet confirmed if Ye deleted his account or if it was removed by the platform.

Per the news outlet, West's request to free the Satisfy You rapper has received strong criticism from Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents some of his alleged victims.

Per Buzbee, Combs, who has been charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution, should not be released.

Another attorney who spoke out against Ye's comments is Tyrone Blackburn. Blackburn, who represents Rodney Jones (Diddy's former producer) and other accusers, called his plea reckless and inappropriate in a TMZ interview. Per Mirror US, Blackburn emphasized that seeking intervention in a case of such magnitude was disrespectful to the alleged victims.

As Diddy awaits his trial, set to begin on May 5, 2025, the rapper has been named in another s*xual assault lawsuit filed by a street performer. Per a TMZ article (published on February 10), an anonymous John Doe has filed the suit, claiming that Combs r*ped him orally and allegedly assaulted him a*ally after spiking his drink.

Per the lawsuit, the incident took place in November 2022, when Doe was invited to a Diddy party from outside a Los Angeles nightclub, where he was singing and playing guitar.

The victim was taken to a private home in lieu of talking about his music aspirations, where he was drugged and later assaulted. He claims never to have seen the Bad Boys for Life rapper after the incident.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
