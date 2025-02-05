As Diddy's trial nears, two more lawsuits have recently been filed against him. According to The Sun, these lawsuits have been filed by two women - who are anonymously named Jane Doe - over an incident that took place in Donald Trump's hotel in Manhattan in the 1990s.

The lawsuit claims that Sean Combs assaulted the women by drugging them and forcing them to participate in group s*x. The news outlet reports that one of the victims claims to be the bottle service attendant, while another one appears to be her friend.

A HotNewHipHop article reports that while the women chose to file their suits individually, the detailed story described in them appears to be eerily similar.

Diddy allegedly first met the victims at the Limelight nightclub

One of the new lawsuits filed against Diddy alleges that Jane Doe encountered Diddy at a New York City nightclub named Limelight, where the rapper was hosting an event. The nightclub was a five-storied building, with the top two floors being reserved for a s*x party at the time.

Per the plaintiff, she wasn't attacked at the nightclub. Instead, she and her friend were reportedly forced to go to a penthouse suite at the Trump Hotel - where the Nasty Girl rapper was staying.

Once there, the victims were held hostage and drugged in the presence of other men. Per the victim, they were allegedly r*ped by guests at a house party at Diddy's house in the Hamptons again.

In the second lawsuit, the victim claimed that Diddy - as well as other party guests - assaulted her. She also reported about the Trump Hotel incident, describing it the same way as the first lawsuit. Her suit claims that a security guard forced himself upon her at Combs' behest.

The civil lawsuits join a long string of legal actions taken against the Victory rapper, all of which have been denied by him.

Tony Buzbee - the attorney who has filed several lawsuits against the 55-year-old - is also representing the new plaintiffs. His legal team has previously stated in the media:

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never s*xually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Diddy was also sued by a singer in February

The new lawsuits come two days after the rap mogul was suited by a singer who claimed the 55-year-old drugged and assaulted him a decade ago. Named "John Doe" in his suit to protect his identity, the plaintiff alleged that he was performing at a Los Angeles club on the night of the incident, where he was told he could land a contract with Bad Boy Records.

As Doe visited Diddy's section, they had a drink together, after which he allegedly began to feel disoriented. Throughout the rest of the evening, he had moments of semi-consciousness and blackouts. While he has admitted in his suit that his memory of the night isn't perfect, he recalls that the Satisfy You rapper touched and assaulted him repeatedly.

As the singer attempted to fight Combs, he was threatened that his career would be "ruined" if he said anything about it. His lawsuit now accuses the rapper of conspiracy, s*xual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Denying the claims made by the singer in the lawsuit, Diddy's legal team stated on February 3:

"Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt. Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process."

As Diddy awaits the beginning of his trial (scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025), he has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York since his arrest in September last year.

