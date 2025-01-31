Diddy's lawyer calls prosecution "flawed" for claiming rapper's ex-girlfriends were not girlfriends but prostitutes in latest indictment

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has hit back against the federal prosecution's new superseding indictment filed on January 30, 2025. The indictment added new victims to the rapper's alleged s*x trafficking ring, claiming he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his s*xual desires."

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's lawyer, accused the prosecution of producing a "flawed" theory in the indictment in a statement to CNN following the indictment. The attorney continued that the prosecution in the new indictment wrongfully claimed two of Diddy's former girlfriends were prostitutes that the rapper allegedly trafficked.

“The latest Indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

In addition to his indictments, Combs has over 30 civil lawsuits against him, with several people accusing him of r*pe, assault, s*xual harassment, and abuse, among other allegations.

The superseding indictment claimed Diddy's alleged racketeering conspiracy ran between 2004 and 2024

According to NBC News, the superseding indictment filed on January 30 did not add more charges against Diddy. However, it altered the timeframe of his alleged racketeering conspiracy by claiming it started earlier than indicated in the first indictment.

In the initial indictment filed in 2024, the prosecution claimed Combs' alleged racketeering conspiracy began in 2008. However, the new indictment alleged it began as early as 2004 and ran till 2024.

The prosecution also added more victims to Diddy's alleged s*x trafficking scandal, mentioned as Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3 in court documents, as reported by All HipHop. The new filing claimed the rapper “used force, threats of force, and coercion to cause victims, including but not limited to three female victims,” to "engage in commercial s*x acts."

Expand Tweet

Court documents also alleged that Combs “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.” This aligns with a civil lawsuit filed against the rapper by fashion designer Bryana Bongolan in December 2024.

“On multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked and shoved others. On one occasion, Combs dangled a victim over an apartment balcony,” the new indictment read.

Diddy accused of kidnapping in new indictment

The new indictment accused Diddy of "multiple" acts of kidnapping in New York and California. It alleged that the rapper reacted violently when he felt his authority was being undermined by his employees or victims. It also stated that the rapper used "physical force, threats, and confinement" to control his victims.

The prosecution claimed the rapper used drugs like methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms to keep his victims "obedient and silent." They added this to the existing list of drugs like cocaine, ketamine, and oxycodone mentioned in the previous indictment.

In the indictment, the prosecution wrote to the judge that the investigation into Combs' alleged crimes was ongoing.

“As the Government has previously indicated, its investigation remains active and ongoing. The Government will endeavor to return any further superseding indictment as promptly as possible, mindful of the May 5, 2025 trial date in this case.”

Expand Tweet

Combs is currently awaiting his trial, scheduled for May 5, on the federal charges of "s*x trafficking, prostitution and racketeering conspiracy." He was placed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre following his arrest in September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback