Charlie Kirk slams Chappell Roan for her "dumb opinion" on Call Her Daddy podcast about women with kids not being happy

Pop singer Chappell Roan has come under fire from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk for remarks she made about happiness and parenthood on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Roan, new to fame with hits like Good Luck, Babe! and Pink Pony Club, suggested in the interview that women with children are often unhappy — a comment Kirk slammed as a "dumb opinion" in a fiery tweet.

On March 26, 2025, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, professionally known as Chappell Roan, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. While discussing her views on relationships and parenthood, Roan made the statement on her personal views:

"All of my friends who have kids are in hell."

Roan explains her point of view, stating that all of her peers who are parents always seem to be unhappy and sleep-deprived.

"I actually don't know anyone who's, like, happy and has children at this age... I've literally not met anyone who's happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, who has slept."

Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing speaker, did not hold back on his criticism. On April 1, he posted a video of Roan's remarks to X, captioning it:

"You should not be surprised that a person as obviously deranged as Chappell Roan, with the types of friends she probably keeps, would have such a dumb opinion."

Kirk doubled down on his disapproval, providing an apparent statistical fact that the happiest women in America are married with children.

A glance into Chappell Roan's personal life

Chappell Roan is known for her exuberant, femme-positive pop music, which blends a strong romantic side with a desire for extravagant pleasures. Before releasing her debut full-length album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023, Roan released several singles, such as My Kink is Karma and Casual.

Roan's uncurbed pop songs became an online phenomenon, and she rose to fame when she opened for Olivia Rodrigo during her GUTS tour in 2024.

Chappell Roan has been candid about her personal development, acknowledging how far she has come as an artist since the start of her career. During her interview with Call Her Daddy, the 27-year-old reflected that her younger self would fail to recognize her current self as a person and artist.

The singer also opened up about her romantic life, sharing that she is "very in love" in her "serious relationship." She divulges certain details about her partner, saying they are someone from her past.

"I'm dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like, blew up."

Roan talks about the trust issues she now has with her newfound fame, revealing that she is always doubtful about any new person she speaks with, assuming they have an ulterior motive.

"I'm scared. I don't trust anyone. I just think in my head, I'm like, any new person that I'm texting, I'm like, I'm assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else."

Roan also calls herself "pro-single," encouraging people to be content with themselves before getting into a relationship.

Chappell Roan's latest song, The Giver, was released on March 14, 2025. It is her latest album since Good Luck, Babe! in April 2024.

