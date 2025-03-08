"It seems a banning binge" - Gavin Newsom questions Charlie Kirk about the Republican Party's "book ban" in the former's podcast

Political activist Charlie Kirk recently appeared on the Governor of California Gavin Newsom's self-titled podcast on March 6, 2025. The duo had a conversation about the bans being imposed on certain books under Republican state laws for the last few years. Notably, Gavin signed an order in September 2023 that restricted book bans and textbook censorship in all the schools in California.

Gavin shared a video from the interview on This is Gavin Newsom through his official account on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly addressing a misconception behind the book ban by writing:

"No one believes p*rnography should be taught in schools, obviously. But that's not why 4,000+ books have been banned. The Republican Party has been on a banning binge."

While Charlie Kirk was speaking to Gavin Newsom, the latter questioned him on what he thought about the order, where 4,240 books were banned in libraries and schools. Kirk also agreed that no one should be teaching p*rnography to a nine-year-old kid and Gavin started addressing a similar ban that was imposed on Bill O'Reilly's book. Charlie said in response:

"I agree on Bill O'Reilly. The Moms for Liberty movement that you made a big thing of was just no p*rn to ten-year-old olds. We agree. So those bans should be, those books should be banned. So what we should do right now is every California school that has p*rn in their library should be kicked out."

Gavin Newsom asked whether the Bible should also be removed from the library and Charlie replied that he does not agree to the same. Gavin praised Charlie for the same and the latter said they should also focus on the graphic images in the books. Gavin described the entire thing by saying:

"It seems a banning binge. I mean, it's next level sort of cancel culture."

Charlie Kirk expressed concern about the books' content while speaking to Gavin Newsom

During his appearance on This is Gavin Newsom, Charlie questioned him if the mothers of all the children in California were worried after witnessing particular instances of provocative material being featured in certain books. Gavin said that he has a lot of love for all the mothers and added:

"We don't have to get into Moms for Liberty. It seems deeply, deeply organized for a larger agenda. But that's my humble opinion."

Charlie then clarified his point by saying that the content of some books might "take your breath away" since they feature things such as teaching a kid "how to put a condom."

Gavin replied that no one was going to decide on the book that he was going to read in the "boardroom or classroom", including Ron DeSantis. Charlie said in response:

"This is the exercise of politics though. The exercise of politics is the highest form of community because it blends morality and sociability. So what we do is we have discussion and elections and we have boards and commissions. Right? And we as a people say, okay, no p*rn for ten-year-olds."

Notably, Gavin Newsom's interview with Charlie Kirk is the first episode of the former's podcast. According to the Independent, Newsom announced the arrival of the podcast in February 2025, saying that it would feature personalities he has never supported over the years.

