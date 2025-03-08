"I'm not a buck that can be broken"—Candace Owens claps back after Nick Cannon explains why people dislike her

In a recent Counsel Culture interview on March 7 with Candace Owens, American comedian and host Nick Cannon opened up about why people apparently dislike Owens. He told the outspoken commentator:

Ad

"You don't lead with compassion..."

Candace pushed back, saying:

"I'm not a buck that can be broken..."

Cannon replied:

"You make people feel bad... You're hurting people with what you say…"

Ad

Trending

Citing an example, Owen then told him:

"Then, you're like, sitting down with your child and telling them Santa's not real. It would hurt... We're not dealing with children. We're dealing with adults…"

The interview came after Owens supported Harvey Weinstein prior to his r*pe trial in New York on April 15, 2025. As per The Roots' March 4 report, on a February 27 livestream, Owens stated that although she views Weinstein as an "immoral man," he has also been a victim of the criminal justice system.

Ad

Candace Owens is accused of being too candid and hurting people with the truth by Nick Cannon

Candace Owens is again facing controversy (Image via Getty)

During the same Counsel Culture interview, Owens said she doesn't understand why people don't like her. To this statement, Cannon said that she isn't very compassionate. Cannon then claimed that Owen was different from him as he wouldn't hurt people, even if it's the truth.

Ad

Candace Owens then replied:

"So, if you can't acknowledge truth… I'm not your problem in life. That's why you're freaking out on me because you know I'm hitting stuff, and you're freaking out…"

She continued:

"It's because you can lie to your son. You can lie to the entire world. You can have the entire world lie to you, but you know you have that second before you go to bed, and you're just like, this is all a farce."

Ad

Ad

Candace Owens has always made the news for her candid commentary, like criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement. As per Daily Dot's August 17, 2021 report, Owens said about the movement:

"I don't know why people like being oppressed. It's the weirdest thing I've ever heard. Black people that are focused on their past and shouting about slavery and Black people that are focused on their futures."

Ad

In another controversial move, she has supported Harvey Weinstein, who is up for his r*pe trial in the next month. As per The Hollywood Reporter's March 3 report, she said about Weinstein:

"I've always had faith in our court system and now that's beginning to change. Now I'm beginning to wonder if our courtrooms have been politicized."

In a statement released on March 3, his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Candace Owens' backing will ultimately benefit his client. Engelmayer stated:

Ad

"Ms. Owens' intent is to contribute to the ongoing discourse by presenting some of that additional information that, to date, media have not felt needed enough to share with the public."

Ad

Last year, 2024, Candace Owens' visa to work in entertainment in New Zealand was also denied. On Thursday, November 28, 2024, the New Zealand immigration department notified the Associated Press that they had taken this action because it is against the law to issue visas to anyone who have been prohibited from another nation, like Australia.

As per the same outlet, she has sparked controversy with her comments criticizing Black Lives Matter, feminism, immigration, and vaccines. Her critics also accuse her of spreading conspiracy theories and antisemitism.

Ad

The decision was announced weeks after her visa application was denied by neighboring Australia due to the alleged antisemitic comments she made denying Nazi medical experiments on World War II Jews in concentration camps.

According to a Forbes article published the same day, she was also denied entry into Australia in October 2024 after authorities asserted that she "has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction."

Following the interview with Nick Cannon, Candace Owens has yet to comment on the reactions it has sparked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback