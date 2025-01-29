"How he could not be told no" — Katt Williams claims Harvey Weinstein once tried to offer him 2 actresses during a meeting

Comedian Katt Williams recently sat for an interview with Theo Von, which was further released on the latter's YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. During the conversation, Katt touched on several topics including former film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Katt said that the time he was meeting with former producer Harvey Weinstein, the latter "could not be told no." Katt even claimed that Harvey would get whatever he wanted, adding:

"I thought that didn’t apply to me because I didn’t care about anything but b*tches and business. Then, he offered me two actresses like they were playing cards."

The response came after Von asked Katt Williams if there were things in his career that he didn't take and that had to be looked out for. While giving his response, Katt referred to Harvey Weinstein. He said:

"I was just as shocked as anybody about how powerful Harvey Weinstein was at the time that I was meeting with him. How he could not be told no."

This wasn't the first time that Katt was talking about Harvey. Last year on January 3, he appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and made severe allegations against Harvey. Katt claimed that Harvey offered him $50 million with some unsuitable conditions along with it.

Katt Williams said that he wanted to keep his integrity intact and did not want to opt for a shortcut to success, and thus, he rejected the money. The comedian also claimed that the former producer further wanted s*xual favors from him and even offered to perform oral s*x during a meeting, as per reports by Forbes dated January 4, 2024.

For the unversed, Harvey Weinstein's career came to a half in 2017, when he was fired from The Weinstein Company, following s*xual abuse allegations that dated back to 1970s. As per Newsweek reports published in October 2017, over 80 women made such claims, including an unidentified former company crew member.

Katt Williams opened up to Theo Von about his fitness regime

As aforementioned, Katt Williams and Theo Von got engaged in a lengthy conversation where they spoke about many topics including the "darker" side of Hollywood. From ethnicity to fitness routine, Katt shared his opinion on about everything.

At some point, Williams stated that the Black community would be "honored" to have Theo reincarnated as a Black man. The response came after Von stated that it would be interesting to see how things would be if they belonged to different ethnicities. Williams said:

"You as a black guy are also not the norm, you’re kind of a singular... As a black guy, we'd be honored to have you come through our path."

Elsewhere in the interview, Katt Williams talked about his fitness regime. Williams stated that not just regular workout but being around women kept him in shape all these years. He explained:

"The ladies keep me fit. I'm heavy in s*xual relations, so that keeps you pretty fit. I've got a cold plunge, a jacuzzi, and a sauna that I do pretty ritualistically. I've never been a gym guy."

As reported by Complex on January 29, 2025, Theo Von was perhaps excited to sit for the interview with Katt Williams. During a podcast episode released on March 20, 2024, Theo told Druski about the story behind getting ownership of a statue of Katt. He then mentioned how he would love to have Katt on his show.

