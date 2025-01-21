"Very lame of them"— Internet reacts as Theo Von claims Jake and Logan Paul made him fall at Trump's inauguration

Comedian Theo Von admitted that Jake and Logan Paul caused his viral fall during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025. The event, which marked Trump's return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, was held indoors at Capitol Hill due to bad weather. It was attended by numerous celebrities, including Joe Rogan and the Paul brothers.

Theo Von’s fall occurred when he slipped off his chair in the middle of the ceremony. The moment was captured on video and later posted on social media by Logan Paul, quickly going viral with over 7 million views. Von's response to the incident added a humorous twist, as he claimed that Jake and Logan Paul had tampered with his chair, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

Expand Tweet

Following the widespread circulation of the video, Von addressed the incident on social media. "There’s a time and a place, ya know," the comedian tweeted, insinuating that the Paul brothers were behind his fall. While maintaining a lighthearted tone, Von also joked about seeking legal advice, adding, "haha im ok. my lawyer says im not tho."

The incident prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in. Some users criticized the Paul brothers for their alleged antics, while others found the situation amusing. One X user tweeted:

"Very lame of them, but applaud you keeping the composure considering the moment. You’re absolutely right, there’s a time and place for that stuff, and the inauguration of a president isn’t it. Glad to see you out there though! Hope you made memories!"

Expand Tweet

"With friends like that, who needs enemies," another user added.

"I loved it. Boys being boys, the fun and energy is at an all-time high. America is back!" someone stated.

Some criticized the Paul brothers' behavior, questioning the appropriateness of their actions at a formal event.

"This is why you don't bring kids or invite influencers to formal events," said another user.

"Are you even cool with them like that?? I mean ppl I’m cool with wouldn’t even do me like that. Hell no dude that’s wrong. These Paul kids aren’t funny they are disrespectful. They disrespect legendary people to stay relevant," a user replied to Theo.

"That's so messed up. I was really hoping it was an accident. Why would they think it's funny to do that there???" commented another user.

Logan Paul reacts to Theo Von's claims

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul denied the accusation made against him. In a video response posted later the same day, he clarified that Theo Von had knowingly sat on a broken chair.

"Theo Von knowingly sat in a busted chair before the inauguration even started," Logan said. "We even pointed it out to him. Everyone saw it—Danica Patrick, Kyle Forgeard, my mom—they all saw it."

Logan continued:

"Trust me, if I wanted to hurt you with a steel chair, you’d know it. You went through a chair, not a table."

His response, laced with WWE-style banter, only added to the hilarity of the situation. In addition to denying Theo Von's claims, Logan took the opportunity to playfully engage with his critics. He stated:

"I just trimmed that little clip and posted it because I thought it was funny. And by the way, it was funny, bro!"

Logan Paul remains focused on his upcoming endeavors, including a potential $250 million fight against Conor McGregor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback