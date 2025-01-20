"Comedy gold" - MMA X reacts as Conor McGregor receives stark warning from Theo Von en-route to presidential inauguration with Logan and Jake Paul

To the surprise of many in the combat sports world, Irish superstar Conor McGregor was recently seen hanging out with the Paul brothers. 'The Notorious' was on a bus that was headed to the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Donald Trump. Several other prominent names were present on the bus including Logan Paul, Jake Paul and comedian Theo Von.

In a video doing the rounds online, McGregor can be seen sitting with Pam Stepnick, the mother of the Paul brothers. In the clip, Von can be seen warning McGregor to maintain his distance from Stepnick.

"Take your hands off Pam."

Check out the clip below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Trending

The clip caught the attention of several fans who shared their reactions in the comments section.

One individual highlighted the humor behind the gathering of these individuals.

"This is comedy gold."

One person opined on how seeing these individuals together was unimaginable.

"Never thought I'd see all these people on the same bus."

One fan brought up how 'The Problem Child' had hurled insults at McGregor on multiple occasions in the past.

"Are they just gonna pretend that Jake hasn't been talking so much s**t about Conor?"

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor's video with the Paul brothers

Jake Paul uploads a post featuring Conor McGregor

Apart from the video, Jake Paul also uploaded a post to his Instagram account that featured pictures of him and his family hanging out with Conor McGregor.

In the caption of the post, Paul wrote:

"Inauguration going great."

Check out the post below:

What adds humor to the moment is that both McGregor and Paul have been talking trash about each other on social media for quite some time.

Recently, it was reported that McGregor was in talks to have a boxing match with Logan Paul in India. But later, 'Maverick' came out and said that he wanted to focus on his WWE career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.