Who is Karlous Miller? Comedian faces backlash for mocking Bernice King with AI picture of Martin Luther King

Actor, comedian, and rapper Karlous Miller has recently been subjected to bashing after he recently shared an AI-generated photo of himself with Martin Luther King Jr. In the now-removed tweet, Miller even addressed Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter. The 41-year-old comedian wrote in the tweet:

"Don't let Bernice see this one."

This controversy happened shortly after Bernice bashed Sexyy Red for sharing a "distasteful" photo of Martin Luther King Jr. posing with the rapper at a nightclub. Miller's post too did not sit right with several netizens who called the comedian out. A user claimed that he was trying to grab mere attention from Bernice, through the post.

Karlous Miller is a comedian, actor, and rapper, who was born in April 1983, in Oxford, Mississippi. Before moving to Atlanta in 2005, to start a career as a comedian, Miller was working as a firefighter. According to famousbirthdays.com, Karlous Miller has performed in several places across the world including St. Thomas, The Virgin Islands, Germany, and London.

Miller has further worked with some big shots like Gucci Mane, Case, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Granddaddy Souf. He currently has a huge following of more than 2 million on Instagram and over 818K on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Over the years, Karlous Miller made appearances on several shows like Wild 'N Out, Comic View, Hell Date, Yo Momma, Bill Bellamy's "Who Got Jokes", and Black Card Revoked. Miller also has been hosting a podcast called the 85 South Show, along with Chico Bean, and DC Young Fly, since 2015.

Karlous Miller's post about Martin Luther King Jr. came shortly after the controversy between Sexyy Red and Bernice King

As mentioned, rapper Sexyy Red shared an AI-generated photo of herself with Martin Luther King Jr. at a nightclub. Bernice King didn't waste time and soon called the rapper out for the post. Meanwhile, Karlous Miller too made a post on X that netizens didn't like. Bernice, however, has not yet reacted to the post that the comedian had shared.

Bernice even urged Sexyy Red to remove the photo from the social media app, which the rapper followed as well. Red even apologized to Bernice and claimed that she didn't have any intention to disrespect Martin Luther King Jr. or his family through the post. To this, even Bernice tweeted that she accepted the rapper's apology and that she valued Red as a human being.

The posts about Martin Luther King Jr. were shared on Monday, January 20, 2025, which is celebrated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and is considered a federal holiday. This day is usually celebrated on the third Monday of January every year.

On this occasion, Bernice King shared several photos of her father. In some, he was seen engaged in regular activities like riding a bike, spending time in a pool, as well as playing pool.

As mentioned before, following the bashing, Karlous Miller has removed the AI-generated photo from X.

