What did Hannah Berner say to Megan Thee Stallion at the Oscars after-party? Podcaster apologizes for "careless choice of words"

Comedian Hannah Berner recently expressed her regret for her comment she made about rapper Megan Thee Stallion's music at Vanity Fair's Oscar afterparty on March 3. During the same, she said that Meg's songs made her "want to fight."

This happened after Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, hosts of the Giggly Squad podcast, were asked to interview the most attractive celebrities in Hollywood on Sunday, March 3.

Now, eight days after the incident, Berner apologised for the interview on her Instagram Story. On March 6, she wrote:

“Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine… I love her music and it’s my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show.”

Berner further wrote in her apology:

“I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.. It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

Hannah Berner's comment on Megan Thee Stallion's music was deemed as "microaggression"

Before the 97th annual Academy Awards, the celebrities participating in the event were expected to appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar. Just like other celebrities, singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion also showed up.

Interviewer Berner and DeSorbo started the interview by complimenting Meg on the use of her songs to encourage women all across the world to be more confident.

The pair had entertained several other celebrities before Meg, such as Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens. However, the interview went viral after she said that Megan Thee Stallion's song always made her want to fight.

Berner continued by stating that she was "going to cry" as a result of meeting the renowned musician. Then she stated:

"Your music has literally made me, like, when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.”

However, the rapper returned the focus to her message of self-love. To Berner’s comment, Meg replied:

"Cause you want to throw that fighting sh*t out the window, and get cute, and be a bad b*tch.”

Nevertheless, as per Vulture's March 6 report, due to this comment, she was criticized for using a "microaggressive" description of Megan Thee Stallion's music in the interview. Berner continued by implying that she supposedly acts aggressively when she hears Meg's music:

"When people are talking sh*t, I go, 'turn on Meg thee Stallion.”

The artist responded in yet another apparent attempt to alter Berner's statement:

"Body-ody-ody I look beautiful, I look so great.”

Berner, who has previously expressed her adoration for the Wanna Be artist, then asked how she "inspires people" and wakes up. However, Berner's remarks were swiftly condemned by social media users. Nevertheless, she recently even apologized for her comment publicly on her Instagram.

Now, according to a March 6 Huffpost article, Meg's admirers thought the interview was racist because the Mamushi singer had experienced an attack before. She was shot at and wounded by rapper Tory Lanez, who was later convicted of three felonies in 2023 and given a 10-year prison sentence in 2020.

As per the same HuffPost report, during Lanez's sentence, Megan's letter was read aloud in court. It read:

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace.. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion remained silent on the subject following the interview.

