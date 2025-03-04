"Bring back real journalists to the carpet": Internet calls out Hannah Berner for saying Megan Thee Stallion's music makes them 'fight'

Comedian Hannah Berner recently came under fire after telling rapper Megan Thee Stallion at Vanity Fair's Oscar afterparty that her music made her "want to fight.” The hosts of the Giggly Squad podcast, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, were invited to interview Hollywood's most attractive celebrities on Sunday, March 3.

They were supposed to do that before the stars arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 97th annual Academy Awards. When Meg came in, Berner and DeSorbo began the interview by praising the rapper for using her songs to inspire confidence in women worldwide.

Berner then went on to say that she was "going to cry" because she had met the legendary musician. She then said:

"Your music has literally made me, like, when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.”

Now, as soon as the videos from the interview went viral, it garnered netizens’ reactions. When it was uploaded on Instagram by the neighborhood talk on March 4, users took to the comment section of the post to react to the same as the interview had seemingly offended them.

One user even asked the authorities to bring back “real journalism.”

Netizens reacted to Hannah Berner interview of Megan Thee Stallion (Image via Instagram / @laporschespeakstv)

Other Instagram users perceived the comment as racist as one said that when “white people” get uncomfortable, they allegedly ask these awkward questions. Another one then claimed that this is probably how they see the whole rap music genre.

Netizens reacted to Hannah Berner interview of Megan Thee Stallion (Image via Instagram / @kei_monaee / @1king_meech /@t.smoth6403)

On the other hand, others praised how Megan handled the question, as one said that she handled it correctly, while another one said that her music never gives “let’s fight” vibes.

Netizens reacted to Hannah Berner interview of Megan Thee Stallion (Image via Instagram / @headbossteej / @adore._.jas / @melissaetn)

Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with Hannah Berner went viral after the latter’s comment about the former’s music

Megan Thee Stallion's recent interview went viral (Image via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion recently attracted attention on the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025 red carpet on Sunday night by wearing an all-green outfit. It had an open front, a long skirt and feathers around the bodice. She further accessorized it with a big green diamond ring and held her auburn hair up.

Before Meg, the couple had hosted several other celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Bieber. However, their exchange with Megan Thee Stallion went viral after she claimed that Meg's singing always made her want to get into a fight. Nevertheless, the rapper steered the conversation back to her message of self-love.

To Berner’s comment, Meg replied:

"Cause you want to throw that fighting sh*t out the window, and get cute, and be a bad b*tch.”

Berner then went on, hinting that she allegedly becomes aggressive when listening to Meg’s music:

"When people are talking sh*t, I go, 'turn on Meg thee Stallion.”

In another apparent attempt to change Berner's message, the artist replied:

"Body-ody-ody I look beautiful, I look so great.”

After expressing her admiration for the Wanna Be rapper, Berner then inquired about how she wakes up and "inspires people." To this, Megan answered:

“I just look in the mirror and I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you that girl, right? Yeah, you are that girl. So go outside and act like you that girl… And then that’s how I tackle my day.”

Additionally, while speaking with the Vanity Fair interviewers for the evening, Stallion also shared the source of inspiration for her ensemble. When Berner said that the dress was “eco-friendly,” the Grammy winner said:

“She’s definitely giving Poison Ivy… I just really wanted to give like, 'She's baring it all at Vanity Fair.'"

Here, she referred to the well-known DC comic book character and Batman villain, Poison Ivy. However, social media users quickly criticised Berner's comments.

Meanwhile, after the interview, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t comment on the same.

