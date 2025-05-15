Perez Hilton reports Cassie testified she suffered "a permanent scar on her eyebrow" from Diddy abusing her in 2013

Podcaster Perez Hilton reported a few key details from Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's testimony as the prosecution's key witness in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. In a video posted on his YouTube channel on May 15, 2025, Hilton discussed an incident from 2013 that left the former R&B singer with "a permanent scar on her eyebrow."

"She told the jury that the escorts who would join them were often witnesses to his violent attacks on her. She shared that she suffers a permanent scar on her eyebrow from one incident where he attacked her in 2013," Hilton said.

As per an NBC report dated May 13, 2025, Cassie Ventura, a former girlfriend of Diddy, gave a harrowing account of violence committed upon her by the rapper during their relationship

In her testimony, she recalled a time when Diddy had attacked her and gashed her face in 2013 and then forced her to go to a plastic surgeon to treat that wound.

"Sean came in. I was asleep. He was trying to attack me. We went into the master bedroom. My friends were jumping on his back trying to stop him...I cut my eyebrow on the corner of the bed. Sean threw me onto the bed frame. I had a significant gash. I didn't go to the ER; it was a Sunday. Sean had security take me to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills," she said.

Cassie further revealed that she had taken a photo of the injury and texted it to Diddy with the message, "So you can remember," and he had allegedly responded by saying:

"You don’t know when to stop. You pushed it too far," she said (as per NBC News).

Referring to the revelations that Cassie made during the second day of her appearance in the P Diddy trial, Hilton remarked that the details in her testimony had been so "explosive" that his "head" was "about to explode".

Perez Hilton discusses a text message from Cassie to P Diddy where the former claimed the rapper treated her like "Ike Turner"

Cassie Ventura testified in Diddy's trial (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned video, Perez Hilton stated that on the second day of her testimony, Cassie shared more details about the physical and psychological abuse she allegedly experienced from Diddy during their on-and-off relationship that lasted about 11 years. He also reported one of the text messages from 2017.

"More text messages between the two were presented as evidence to the jury, including a few exchanges from January 2017," Hilton said.

As per the NBC report, the prosecutors had presented this 2017 text message to depict an exchange in which Cassie described how badly P. Diddy allegedly abused her. In the text message to the rapper, she wrote:

"You treat me like Ike Turner".

The "Turner" reference in the Diddy case referred to the singer's comparison of the rapper's alleged abusive behavior to that of Ike Turner, the notoriously abusive ex-husband of singer Tina Turner. This reference was significant because Ike Turner was known for his violent and controlling behavior.

However, Perez Hilton stated that when the prosecutor asked Cassie what she meant by that reference, she didn't give a direct response. Instead, she explained that the rapper not only made her go through physical and mental abuse but also subjected her to humiliation, especially in front of others.

"I mean, he was actually physically abusive. He put me down a lot. As much as I was built up, I was put down quite a bit. It’s also just sheer embarrassment, like how he treated me in front of other people” Hilton said citing Cassie's statement

At present, Sean Combs is facing trial for five criminal counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Cassandra Cassie Ventura, a key witness in the case, is currently married to Alex Fine, a personal trainer and actor, and they are expecting their third child, a boy.

