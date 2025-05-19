HasanAbi claims the mainstream media is "laundering the reputation" of Joe Biden in the wake of former US President's cancer diagnosis

Political Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker has reacted to the news about former US President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis in a post on X, and claimed the mainstream media is "laundering the reputation" of the Democratic politician. The May 18, 2025, social media post came moments after an official statement revealed that the former president has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.
HasanAbi, who recently made headlines after claiming to have been detained by the US Customs and Border Control at an airport for his political affiliations, called the former President a "monster", accusing him of overseeing "the genocide of Palestinians."
In the post, he also alleged that Joe Biden's "selfish nature allowed" Donald Trump to win the 2024 Presidential Elections. The Twitch streamer wrote:
"the msm [mainstream media] is already actively laundering the reputation of a war criminal who oversaw the genocide of palestinians who's selfish nature allowed trump to win a second term - joe biden is an awful monster. prostate cancer doesnt change that."
Former President Joe Biden's cancer has reached his bones, according to an official statement
On May 18, 2025, outlets such as CNN reported on the official statement that revealed former United States President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. As per reports, earlier this month, the 82-year-old statesman was seen by medical professionals after experiencing "urinary symptoms," and a new prostate nodule was found.
The official statement stated that Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, May 16, with a Gleason score of 9, indicating that it is one of the more aggressive forms of cancer. According to the statement, the cancer has reached his bones:
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."
The official statement noted that while Joe Biden's cancer is aggressive, it is hormone-sensitive and thus can be managed. The former President has yet to personally address the diagnosis.