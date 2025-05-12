HasanAbi says he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection upon re-entry to the United States

Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker has opened up about being stopped by the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) at an airport while reentering the United States after his trip to France. On May 11, 2025, the streamer posted several updates on social media, talking about the incident.

More than ten hours after discussing facing difficulties at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in a post on X, Piker posted a photo of himself with a cryptic caption stating, "It happened." HasanAbi followed it up by informing his followers on X that he had been stopped by officials in the US Customs and Border Protection for additional questioning while he was going through Global Entry.

While the Twitch streamer noted that the experience wasn't "that bad" and that he was out of there, he also called it "very strange":

"i got stopped by cbp at global entry for additional questioning. i’m out it wasn’t that bad. very strange experience overall though."

The political streamer's post has gone viral, with over 800K impressions on X within an hour.

HasanAbi claims he was asked about his political affiliations by the Customs and Border Protection

HasanAbi is perhaps one of the most popular political content creators on Twitch. Earlier this year, he hosted Bernie Sanders on his channel on the Amazon-owned streaming platform and discussed various socio-political issues with the US Senator on his live stream.

Piker is also known for his pro-Palestinian views and has been criticized by US Congressman Ritchie Torres, who accused HasanAbi of being antisemitic last year.

According to the Twitch streamer, he was asked about his political affiliations by the US Customs and Border Protection officials when he was stopped for additional questioning while entering the country on May 11.

In the same thread on X where he talked about being stopped at the airport, the streamer clarified that while his phone was not taken, he was asked about his political affiliations:

"yes, they didn’t ask for my phone and def asked a lot more about my political affiliations etc"

In an Instagram post, HasanAbi further opened up about what he was asked by the Customs and Border Protection officials. The streamer claimed he was questioned about Donald Trump, Israel, the Houthis, and even his various Twitch bans:

"Got stopped by CBP for additional questioning. They asked me abt my job (they knew already), Trump, Israel, Houthis, Hamas. Even Twitch bans. Out now."

The streamer made headlines last year after he interviewed TikTok sensation "Houthi Pirate" on his Twitch stream. Other streamers, like Asmongold, have criticized the broadcast, recently claiming Twitch should have suspended Hasan for conducting the interview.

