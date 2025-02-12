"Does Amazon know about this?": Asmongold criticizes Twitch for reportedly unbanning the "literal terrorist" Houthi pirate interviewed by HasanAbi

Zack "Asmongold" has called out Twitch for reportedly unbanning the account of the Houthi pirate interviewed by political streamer "HasanAbi" Piker in 2024. At the time, HasanAbi had received a lot of flak for platforming the individual, considering the Houthi group is listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States.

The person's account had been banned in the wake of that backlash. However, on February 11, 2025, screenshots began circulating on social media platforms like X and Reddit, suggesting that the account had been reinstated.

During a broadcast on February 11, 2025, Asmongold reacted to the reports, saying:

"So this [the interview] happens, this is the person[the self-proclaimed Houthi rebel] that he[HasanAbi] interviewed. Obviously, the person ended up getting banned. And then, this person, who is a terrorist, they are a self-identified soldier terrorist. He gets unbanned one time. There is a big pushback against it, he gets banned again. Now, he is getting unbanned, again."

He expressed surprise and disappointment that Twitch would reinstate "a literal terrorist" and questioned the platform’s decision:

"So right now we have someone who is a literal terrorist, who has been unbanned by Twitch two times. Does Amazon know about this? This is crazy! You're either f**king up so much that it looks like you're supporting terrorist groups, or you are just supporting terrorist groups. I think in both circumstances, the entire leadership team needs to be re-evaluated."

Asmongold claims HasanAbi should have been suspended by Twitch for his interview with Houthi pirate

Before addressing Twitch's alleged action, Asmongold commented on HasanAbi’s decision to platform the Houthi pirate. He criticized the interview, accusing the political commentator of failing to properly challenge the individual’s views, arguing that the streaming website should have suspended his channel:

"So, basically what happened is that there was a terrorist that Hasan interviewed. And Hasan glazed this terrorist way too much. In my opinion, after watching it, Hasan probably should have been suspended for that."

He further accused HasanAbi's interview of lacking journalistic rigor:

"I didn't know how bad it was. I think interviewing a terrorist is fine, but the way that you do has to be journalistic, I don't think that his way was journalistic."

Asmongold is not the first streamer to call out HasanAbi for his interview with the Houthi pirate. At the time, Destiny had also heavily criticized the Twitch star for it.

